The Best Places to Travel in Mexico and Central & South America in January

January is an action-packed month in Latin America. In addition to excellent summertime weather, there are new openings and attractions that will excite everyone from culture hounds to adrenaline seekers, and from sybarites to shoppers.

Related: Why January Could Be the Best Time to Book (and Take) Trips

To determine the absolute best places to travel in the area, we tapped into a large pool of top tourism providers that specialize in this region. We also looked at popular annual events and noteworthy openings, sought out prime weather, and called upon a deep knowledge of travel in Mexico, Central America, and South America.

You'll recognize some of these destinations from our list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018, like the buzzy Argentinean capital of Buenos Aries, and design-driven Mexico City.

But we scoured all of Latin America to find the best reasons to travel there right now, including a new 15-day bike adventure in Brazil, a natural phenomenon in Bolivia, the first helicopter tour of Ecuador’s Avenue of the Volcanoes, and world-famous orchid blooms in Peru.

From just below the border all the way to Argentina and Chile — two countries that extend to the bottom of the Earth — these are the best places to travel in South America, Central America, and Mexico this January.