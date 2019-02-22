The Best Places to Travel in May

By the time May arrives, we know summer is around the corner with all that means to us — school vacation, travel, warmer weather, wardrobe change, longer days. Of course, any time is right for a trip, whether it’s a weekend getaway for a change of scenery or a longer journey to a new place, but May travel has some extra advantages. Travelers can enjoy pleasant weather while staying a few steps ahead of summer crowds that start to grow in June.

Related: See the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020

Flowers play a key role in May, whether in Savannah’s colorfully landscaped parks and squares or Portland’s Rose Festival that celebrates the blooming of the flower that gave it the nickname “City of Roses.” Carlsbad’s “Flower Fields” attract thousands of visitors to a spectacular display of colorful ranunculus blooms, and in Jackson, Wyoming, it’s wildflowers that create the rainbow of vibrant hues. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London is one of the world’s most popular festivals recognizing the beauty and importance of flowers, gardens, and nature.

A small town in South Carolina that devotes itself to recognition of artists each year would be a different type of trip for art lovers who enjoy learning about new places. Stockholm’s weather has warmed a bit, so visitors can enjoy their outdoor museum and art-filled subway stations. Travelers seeking excitement and lively crowds might want to head for Monaco during May’s Grand Prix or to Cannes for the Film Festival. A lower-key perhaps and closer to home festival of a different style would be Old West Days in Jackson. Tampa’s Riverfest also promises traditional fun and lots to see, especially for first time visitors.

For an exciting getaway for anyone who’s interested in exploring African wildlife, we suggest Botswana, just moving into its winter dry season in May. Lodging options abound, with many opportunities to get safely close to elephants, antelopes, and more while also getting to know one of the continent’s most stable countries. Finally, Flagstaff, Arizona, is enjoying its warming weather and role in the Apollo 11 moon landing of 50 years ago with special events and celebrations all year.