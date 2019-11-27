The short month of February creates mixed feelings. Many are tiring of cold weather, while others are still enjoying winter sports and looking for new places to wear their down parkas and fleece. Don’t worry — we have the best places to travel in February for both kinds of people so you can plan your perfect winter getaway.

Related: See the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020

In February, Rio de Janeiro has sunny beaches and the excitement of Carnival, one of the world’s most extravagant festivals. Madrid also recognizes the festival season with parades and balls, but the weather is chilly there, making indoor activities more desirable — visiting the city’s museums without the crowds of summer is an ideal way to warm up from the chill. Island escapes to Puerto Rico and Saint Lucia will also get you away from the cold weather for tropical relaxation.

For winter sports fans, we have Lake Placid in New York’s Adirondacks and Telluride in Colorado, both quaint towns with stunning mountains. Perth, Australia is in the midst of summer in February, so the beaches are warm and ready for visitors. On the other side of the world, Kuala Lumpur is balmy and exciting, with plenty to offer foodies looking for something a little different. Palm Springs attracts visitors in February with Modernism Week, warm weather, spas, and a variety of interesting places to stay. For the ultimate wellness experience in luxury surroundings, Lanai’s new all-inclusive retreat will help you get your New Year’s resolutions back on track.