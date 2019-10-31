The Best Places to Travel in Europe in January

Come January, the holiday season is over, and you may be a few pounds heavier and a few (hundred) dollars lighter. You might be sick of traveling, too, if you had to make your way through jam-packed airports and bumper-to-bumper traffic to see friends and family this holiday season.

That said, if you stop traveling in December, you’ll miss out on some magical experiences. Winter is an amazing time to visit Europe so you can take advantage of cheaper prices, fewer crowds, and picturesque winter wonderlands.

You may have to brave colder temperatures, but that can be part of the fun. Bundle up in warm jackets, hats, scarves, and mittens and enjoy snowy activities, including sleigh rides and ice castle tours in some of Europe’s most fascinating cities and landscapes. Then, take a break from sightseeing and warm up in cozy restaurants and interesting museums.

Book a winter getaway at one of these best places to visit in Europe in January.