Travelers who head to Europe in February can enjoy some of the continent’s best sights crowd-free, including major attractions like the Spanish Steps and the Tivoli Gardens.

This month is something of a breather: a sweet spot between the busy holiday season and spring breakers.

While the summer months promise balmier temperatures, it's hard to argue with the allure of a deserted beach in Cyprus, say, or a discounted rail tour across England. These incredible experiences are impossible to pass up (or to recreate during peak travel times).

To find the best places to travel in Europe in February, we looked at popular annual events and noteworthy openings and sought out prime weather (whether you're in the mood for a winter wonderland or a winter escape).

You may also recognize some of these destinations from our list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018, like the Danish capital, Copenhagen, with its groundbreaking Noma restaurant and clutch of stylish new hotels.

From tiny German towns for serious sweet-fiends to European takes on famous Carnival celebrations, these 14 European cities are perfect for waiting out the worst of winter.