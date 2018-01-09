The Best Places to Travel in Asia in January

Tourists are clearing out, flight prices are low, and the weather is warm (no sign of an Arctic freeze here). That makes Asia a perfect place to recover from an exhausting holiday season. Make that an exhausting 2017, actually.

January is an awesome — albeit overlooked — month to travel, and there are a number of exciting destinations in Asia to consider for your first trip of the year. Whether you're a photography buff, an adventure seeker, or a serious beach lounger, every type of traveler can find a getaway to fit his or her style on this continent.

With so many destinations to consider, we sought local expertise, ideal weather, and looked at popular or noteworthy events and major hotel or restaurant openings to assemble our list of the top destinations to visit in Asia in January.

That's why you'll recognize some of these destinations from our list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018, like hot spot Luang Prabang, in landlocked Laos, and increasingly upscale Bali.

Stunning all-villa resorts, firework festivals, and improved connectivity are just a few reasons these 18 places in Asia are on our travel list for this January.