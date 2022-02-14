Best Places to Travel in April 2022

These are the best places to visit in April in the United States and around the world.

Spring travel usually means getting ahead of summer vacationers and taking advantage of mild weather and attractive prices. Flowers are in bloom, with cherry blossoms in Washington D.C., azaleas in Wilmington, North Carolina, and wildflowers in Malibu.

For those who can't wait until summer to get to the beach or pool, we suggest Hawaii, Palm Springs, Mexico, and Florida. If the travel urge will be satisfied only by an international trip, consider Paris and Vienna — lovely in April. Historic and closer to home, Astoria, Oregon is a fascinating city. Wherever you go to welcome spring, travel safely and check the latest health details at your destination.

Washington, D.C.

Washington DC, at the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin during spring season. Credit: Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Loreto, Mexico

Aerial view of Loreto Bay, Nopolo Rock, Sierra de la Giganta, Baja California Sur, Mexico Credit: Danita Delimont/Getty Images

Located on the eastern coast of Baja California on the Sea of Cortez (also called the Gulf of California) about 230 miles north of Cabo, Loreto is one of the oldest settlements in Mexico. Loreto Bay National Marine Park, a World Heritage Site and protected area of almost 800 square miles, consists of five main volcanic islands with a wide variety of marine life, ideal for snorkeling and diving. Like many Baja areas, the environment includes mountains, desert, and sea. Stay at Villa del Palmar Loreto with spacious suites, spa, fitness center, kids' club, pools, and access to golf at TPC Danzante Bay. In April, average high temperatures are in the mid-80s, a perfect time to enjoy this destination. Direct flights from Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Calgary, and Tijuana make it easy to get to Loreto.

Wilmington, North Carolina

Colonial home, The Bellamy Mansion, located in historic downtown Wilmington, North Carolina Credit: Getty Images

Located on the southeastern coast of North Carolina, Wilmington boasts a historic downtown, modern Riverwalk, and several stunning gardens bursting with spring color in April. The 75th annual North Carolina Azalea Festival is scheduled for April 6-10, with youth writing and art contests, chefs' showcase, 5K run, parades, and entertainment, including a showing of "Little Shop of Horrors" (one of my all-time favorite films). Tour the Battleship North Carolina, visit the Cape Fear Museum, or shop for antiques on Castle Street. Stay at the historic Graystone Inn, a Wilmington landmark for more than a hundred years.

Oahu, Hawaii

Late in the day busy Waikiki beach. Credit: Getty Images

Astoria, Oregon

Beautiful view at the Columbia river mouth in Astoria, Oregon Credit: Getty Images

This historic city on the Columbia River near the Pacific is the oldest in the state of Oregon. Go back in history with a stroll through town or ride the restored Old 300 trolley along Astoria's waterfront and watch fishing boats, seals, and sea lions. Visit the restored 1920s vintage Liberty Theater, and enjoy fresh seafood at one of Astoria's excellent restaurants. For views of the four-mile long Astoria Megler Bridge that connects Washington and Oregon, stay at the luxurious boutique Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa, built on a pier extending into the Columbia River and featuring private balconies, gas fireplaces, and cozy Pendleton blankets in every room. Extensive renovations will be completed by late March with enhancements to the spa, exercise room, guest rooms, and public spaces. Be among the first to visit the transformed property, and don't miss the expanded Cannery Pier Museum with exhibits on Astoria's history as the former salmon cannery capital of the world.

Paris, France

Paris cityscape with Eilffel tower Credit: Getty Images

West Palm Beach, Florida

Aerial View of the Worth Avenue Clock Tower, Tourist, Shadows of Palm Trees on the Beach Shore of Palm Beach, Florida During Spring Break in March of 2021 Credit: Crystal Bollin/Getty Images

Vienna, Austria

Fountain Neptunbrunnen and colorful park of Schonbrunn Palace, Vienna Credit: Getty Images

Spring is a lovely time to visit Vienna, with mild, dry weather in the high 50s. Known for its beloved Christmas markets in December, Vienna also features charming Easter markets with colorfully decorated eggs, spring flowers, and gifts. At Schönbrunn Palace, a market will be held from April 2-19 with music, food, and handmade items. The Am Hof Easter Market is planned for April 1-18. Viennese coffee house culture is part of a visit to the city, and a stop at one of the many coffee houses is the perfect excuse to indulge in a delicious pastry. Classical music, museums, wine, and wienerschnitzel are a few more reasons to plan a visit to Austria's capital.

Palm Springs, California

Saguaro Hotel in Palm Springs Credit: Mariah Tyler

Memphis, Tennessee

The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN Credit: Getty Images

Malibu, California