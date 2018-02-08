Best Places to Travel in Mexico and Central & South America in March

Harvest season in South America's most celebrated wine region begins this month, while Mexico's famous monarch butterflies are about to fly north. There are music festivals, film festivals, and massive holiday celebrations, too. Basically, it's a busy time of year in Mexico, Central America, and South America.

To help you sort through the jam-packed calendars — and determine the absolute best places to travel in the region this month — we consulted with top tourism providers that specialize in this part of the world. We also looked at popular annual events and noteworthy openings, and called upon a deep knowledge of the area.

You'll recognize some of these destinations from our list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018, like São Paulo, Brazil, which is home to a burgeoning art scene. Also worth traveling for? Migrating whales and world-class dancers in Los Cabos, Mexico, which is experiencing a massive luxury hotel boom.

But we also scoured the rest of Latin America to find the best reasons to travel there right now, including scarlet macaws in Costa Rica, hands-on science in the Peruvian Amazon, the first luxury hotel in La Paz, Bolivia, and the largest Easter celebration in the Americas in Guatemala.

Whether you're looking to take an easy, non-stop flight or a seriously far-flung getaway, these are the best places to travel in South America, Central America, and Mexico this March.