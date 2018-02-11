Not many people associate end-of-winter travel with fat bike racing, but that’s exactly what makes the annual 28 Below race in the Black Hills of South Dakota (home to Mount Rushmore) so unique. The event kicks off on March 17 in the town of Spearfish — a destination that’s ideal for travelers with a taste for adventure — and the unspoiled landscape features snowy trails dotted with birch trees and two of the highest peaks east of the Rockies. When it’s all over, you can cozy up with a mug of hot chocolate in an Old West-style cabin at Spearfish Canyon Lodge.