The Best Places to See the Northern Lights in February 2019

There are few better places to try your hand at Northern Lights photography than the Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park, whose fells and frozen lakes — Pallasjärvi and Jerisjärvi — provide the most photogenic backdrop possible. This trip is based at the historic Torassieppi Reindeer Farm at 70° N and includes a 17 km husky safari, cross-country skiing, a local cookery course, snowshoeing, a spa and smoke sauna, ice fishing, and a Northern Lights reindeer safari. It departs on Feb. 24, 2019.