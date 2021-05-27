These are the best places to live in the U.S., according to Niche.

50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

What makes any town or city a great place to live? When you're looking for the perfect place for relocation, you might consider housing costs, nearby attractions, access to transportation, crime rates, and the list goes on and on. Thankfully, Niche, a website that compiles profiles, ratings, and reviews for schools and places throughout the U.S., has gathered a list of the best places to live in the country so you can narrow your search (or see how your town stacks up).

Aerial view of Bellevue, Washington Credit: Ultima_Gaina/Getty Images

Niche ranked the best places to live in the U.S. according to their overall livability, considering factors like quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Below, find the 50 best cities to live in the U.S. Some states, like California and Texas, are particularly well-represented on this list, with eight and seven cities included, respectively. Many other states, including New York, Oregon, Hawaii, and more, are noticeably absent from the group.

Swinging hammock in Vinoy Park enjoying the growing skyline of Saint Petersburg, Florida. Credit: John Coletti/Getty Images

Niche even breaks things down by category, such as the best places to raise a family, the most diverse places, the best places for young professionals or retirees, and more so you can find the perfect spot for you and your crew.

A row of brick townhomes in historic Old Town Alexandria, Virginia Credit: Grace Cary/Getty Images

The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Cambridge, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Plano, Texas Columbia, Maryland Berkeley, California Bellevue, Washington Irvine, California Richardson, Texas Seattle, Washington Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco, California Sunnyvale, California Raleigh, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sandy Springs, Georgia Torrance, California Minneapolis, Minnesota Alexandria, Virginia Santa Clara, California College Station, Texas Columbia, Missouri Austin, Texas Scottsdale, Arizona Rochester, Minnesota Round Rock, Texas Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Huntsville, Alabama Omaha, Nebraska Lincoln, Nebraska Charlotte, North Carolina Carlsbad, California Washington, D.C. Lexington, Kentucky Gainesville, Florida Boston, Massachusetts Tampa, Florida Irving, Texas Atlanta, Georgia St. Petersburg, Florida St. Paul, Minnesota Pasadena, California Tempe, Arizona Charleston, South Carolina Fort Collins, Colorado Columbia, South Carolina Salt Lake City, Utah