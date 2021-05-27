50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

These are the best places to live in the U.S., according to Niche.

By Elizabeth Rhodes
May 27, 2021
What makes any town or city a great place to live? When you're looking for the perfect place for relocation, you might consider housing costs, nearby attractions, access to transportation, crime rates, and the list goes on and on. Thankfully, Niche, a website that compiles profiles, ratings, and reviews for schools and places throughout the U.S., has gathered a list of the best places to live in the country so you can narrow your search (or see how your town stacks up).

Niche ranked the best places to live in the U.S. according to their overall livability, considering factors like quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities. 

Below, find the 50 best cities to live in the U.S. Some states, like California and Texas, are particularly well-represented on this list, with eight and seven cities included, respectively. Many other states, including New York, Oregon, Hawaii, and more, are noticeably absent from the group.

You'll also notice popular tourism destinations that ranked among the top 15 U.S. cities in Travel + Leisure's 2020 World's Best Awards, including Charleston, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas, on the list.

Niche even breaks things down by category, such as the best places to raise a family, the most diverse places, the best places for young professionals or retirees, and more so you can find the perfect spot for you and your crew.

50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

  1. The Woodlands, Texas
  2. Arlington, Virginia
  3. Naperville, Illinois
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  6. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  7. Plano, Texas
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Berkeley, California
  10. Bellevue, Washington
  11. Irvine, California
  12. Richardson, Texas
  13. Seattle, Washington
  14. Madison, Wisconsin
  15. San Francisco, California
  16. Sunnyvale, California
  17. Raleigh, North Carolina
  18. Boulder, Colorado
  19. Sandy Springs, Georgia
  20. Torrance, California
  21. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  22. Alexandria, Virginia
  23. Santa Clara, California
  24. College Station, Texas
  25. Columbia, Missouri
  26. Austin, Texas
  27. Scottsdale, Arizona
  28. Rochester, Minnesota
  29. Round Rock, Texas
  30. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  31. Huntsville, Alabama
  32. Omaha, Nebraska
  33. Lincoln, Nebraska
  34. Charlotte, North Carolina
  35. Carlsbad, California
  36. Washington, D.C.
  37. Lexington, Kentucky
  38. Gainesville, Florida
  39. Boston, Massachusetts
  40. Tampa, Florida
  41. Irving, Texas
  42. Atlanta, Georgia
  43. St. Petersburg, Florida
  44. St. Paul, Minnesota
  45. Pasadena, California
  46. Tempe, Arizona
  47. Charleston, South Carolina
  48. Fort Collins, Colorado
  49. Columbia, South Carolina
  50. Salt Lake City, Utah 
