15 Best Places for a Girls’ Trip in Europe

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.

When you’re young, drifting apart from your camp friends or college roommate seems impossible, but the older we get, the harder it is to maintain those friendships.

According to research at Michigan State University in 2017, as we get older, “friendships are actually a stronger predictor of health and happiness than relationships with family members.” That means, maintaining your bond with high school friends or a previous work pal may noticeably impact your day-to-day happiness and how long you live. While a phone call or coffee date is a great way to accomplish that, there's nothing like travel to revive a friendship that’s been on the back burner for far too long.

And when it comes to spending a week (or more) reconnecting with people you love, Europe is hard to beat. Not only is it relatively easy to reach, but there’s something for everyone — from a spa vacation in Switzerland to Barcelona’s perfect mix of food, dancing, and architecture. To get you started, we’ve curated a list of European cities and destinations guaranteed to shake you out of your daily routine and revamp your most important friendships.