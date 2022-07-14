Trip Ideas This Is the Best Country for Remote Work, According to a New Study Eight of the top 10 spots went to European nations. By Rachel Chang Rachel Chang Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images The pandemic may have normalized remote work in many fields, but not every country provides the same ease of access for digital nomads. So the network security company NordLayer looked into the factors that impact the quality of remote work and found that Germany is the best place to work remotely from, followed by Denmark and the U.S., in its study called the Global Remote Work Index. To calculate the results, the company looked at 66 nations specifically considering cybersecurity; economic and social conditions; digital and physical infrastructure; and COVID-19 responses. Germany rose to the top, boosted by its cybersecurity (where it ranked No. 3) and economic and social conditions (where it came in No. 5 overall). "No one has it perfect, but Germany has good enough conditions for remote workers these days," the study said, noting it "successfully balances shortcomings in digital infrastructure with high standards in cybersecurity domains." The study also notes the nation's strength in tourism attractiveness, while noting the cost of living can be high and the internet quality score only ranked 27th globally. "There are no win-win scenarios and balancing expectations with certain elements of remote work will be necessary," NordLayer's findings pointed out, while saying Germany is "almost perfect" and "can offer many fantastic places to enjoy safe remote work." Coming in just a smidge behind was Denmark, boosted by its digital and physical infrastructure, and then the U.S. in third, helped by its strong performance in COVID-19 response and economic and social conditions categories. European nations filled eight of the top 10 spots, as the U.S. was followed by Spain, Lithuania, Netherlands, Sweden, Estonia, Singapore, and France. For the full list, visit the Global Remote Work Index here. "The trend is clear — ever since the beginning of COVID-19, remote or hybrid work has become inevitable even in those companies that previously preached the importance of face-to-face interactions," NordLayer's chief technology officer Juta Gurinaviciute said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "The Global Remote Work Index puts emphasis on the safety and reliability of both the physical and digital environment. It also gave special attention to cybersecurity. In this regard, it is an excellent resource for remote employees who wish to relocate or work in a nation other than that of their current residence." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit