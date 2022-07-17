10 Best Mountain Towns in the U.S. for RV Camping, According to a New Ranking

If there's one thing social distancing gave us, it's a renewed love of the great outdoors. According to the 2022 North American Camping Report, some seven million leisure traveler households plan to try camping this year. And if you're one of them, but not quite sure where to go, RV Trader has some suggestions.

The online classifieds site for RVs broke down its top 10 best mountain town destinations in America for summer camping.

"America has no shortage of breathtaking mountain ranges that are complemented by the charming towns nearby," the company shared in a blog post alongside its choices. "You can spend your days hiking, biking, or fishing, then make your way into town for some relaxation and a good meal."

In the No. 10 slot sits the ever-popular New England mountain town of Stowe, Vermont. The company notes that it may be best known for its world-class skiing, but it's a spot that shouldn't be overlooked for summer fun too.

"Historic Stowe Village is situated at the foot of Mount Mansfield, the state's highest peak. Drive your camper van or tow vehicle up Mountain Road for mountain biking through Cady Hill Forest," RV Trader suggested. "You can also walk the Stowe Recreation Path and make a pit stop at one of the swimming holes."

Following Stowe is Gatlinburg, Tenn., Stroudsburg, Penn., Bend, Ore., Asheville, NC, and then Lake Placid, New York in fifth place.

The company's top four choices are just as geographically diverse as the others, including Taos, New Mexico in fourth, Bozeman, Montana in third, and Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada in second.

Its number one spot goes to a perhaps surprising destination as it's far more under-the-radar than the others — Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

"Settled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs is a serene town with winding mountainside streets," RV Trader wrote. "The downtown, dotted with galleries, shops, restaurants, and Victorian homes, is on the National Register of Historic Places."

See their entire selection and the reason behind each of the choices here.