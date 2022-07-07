These Are the Top 10 Most Pet-friendly Cities in America, According to New Ranking

For many pet owners, the worst part about travel is leaving their four-legged companions at home, but thankfully there are locations across the U.S. that just so happen to be perfect for pets.

According to a ranking by blog All About Cats, the most pet-friendly destination is Portland, Ore. The west coast city is extremely animal-friendly, with about 60% of the population being pet owners. The city also ranked within the top 10 for most dog-friendly restaurants and charted at number three for the most dog-friendly hotels. And it's also an ideal destination for dogs who love to be outside with 33 dog parks, the highest dog park per capita ratio in the country. And, in the event that something goes wrong while traveling, there are also almost 300 different veterinary clinics within Portland.

A close second in the rankings was Austin, Texas. There, pet owners will find the highest number of cat cafes (six) and 34 different dog-friendly restaurants, the third most of any city in America.

In order to rank the cities, the survey considered several different factors like the amount of pet-friendly hotels, dog-friendly restaurants, cat cafes, veterinary services, and percentage of pet owners in each city. From those stats, each city was given a pet friendly score out of a possible 10 points.

But of course, numbers aren't everything. If you're a foodie with Fido, all signs point to booking a trip to San Diego. The California city has 54 dog-friendly restaurants, the most of any in the country. You may even find certain restaurants catering especially to four-legged friends, with their own treats on the menu.

Rounding out the top 10 most pet-friendly destinations is an eclectic list of cities from around the country, including Seattle, Wash.; New York, NY; Glendale, Ariz.; Miami Beach, Fla.; Chicago, Ill.; Orlando, Fla.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Madison, Wis.

