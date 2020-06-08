25 Girls’ Weekend Getaways That Won't Break the Bank
Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.
There is perhaps no better getaway than the one you take with your girlfriends. Be it a bachelorette party, a reunion, or just a weekend away for no reason at all, taking a trip with your best gals simply defines the word joy.
And here’s the best part: Taking a girls’ trip doesn’t have to break the bank. Need proof? Here are 25 destinations that make for an excellent girls' getaway on any budget.
Nashville, Tennessee
Over the last several years, Nashville has become the place to be for bachelorette parties. And people are picking it for good reason — the city is home to great restaurants, bars, and some of the best entertainment options in the nation. Even better, it comes with cheap prices, like dining at Party Fowl, a hot chicken restaurant that cannot be missed. Grab a heaping handful of hot chicken for just $13 before hitting these other bachelorette stops.
San Diego, California
A trip to sunny Southern California is a good idea under any circumstance, but it is an especially excellent option for a girls’ getaway. That’s because San Diego has something for everyone in your group, like surfing in the Pacific Ocean, hiking in the nearby mountains, beer tastings at the city’s many microbreweries, and much more. And with endless Airbnb stays available, including this entire home for eight people for just $99 a night, you’ll have plenty of places to sleep. Want to snap a few pictures together? Check out San Diego’s most Instagrammable spots.
Austin, Texas
When it comes to destinations that cater to groups, Austin is high up on the list. The city has more than enough activities to keep you all busy for days on end, and that includes going on a delicious taco-eating restaurant crawl. Start with Juan in a Million, a restaurant that serves up breakfast tacos for just $3.25 each.
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Looking for a sunny and warm vacation spot for your next trip with your ladies? Check out San Juan, Puerto Rico. The colorful Caribbean city is on the mend following several hurricanes and a rash of 2020 earthquakes. The best way to help? Visit. And bring all your friends. There are more things to do in San Juan than we could possibly list off here, so check out this list of to-dos, including plenty of budget-conscious options, to start building your own itinerary.
Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington is a place where you can sit back and relax, or shop along Clay Avenue. It’s also a place where you can throw back a few along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Map out a long weekend adventure, hop on an affordable tour from Central Kentucky Tours, and toast to a lifetime of friendships.
Boulder, Colorado
For outdoorsy types, there are few destinations as thrilling as Boulder. The city is located just a few hours from Denver International Airport, making it a hyper-convenient and central location for friend groups spread across the country. And with more than 150 public trails available to explore for free, you will all get plenty of time with your other girlfriend, Mother Nature, too.
Nassau, Bahamas
The islands that make up the Bahamas are just a short flight away from New York (for just a few hundred bucks) and the rest of the East Coast, but they somehow feel an entire world away. So, if you and your crew are hoping to feel like you’ve traveled to the other side of the globe without having to deal with a massively long (and expensive) international flight, book a stay here. Just don’t forget to pack your sunscreen.
Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
Want to take a girls’ trip that will seriously up the nostalgia factor? Go camping. You and your closest friends can relive all those backyard adventures in a place a little bit grander — the Grand Canyon to be precise. Camping around the park is quite easy and cheap, running at under $20 per night for some spots. For those looking for a bit more luxury, Under Canvas offers some stunning glamping sites near the park, too.
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta is a city that’s ideal for a large group of women with diverse interests. The city is filled with activities for culture lovers: Take in a ballet show at the Alliance Theatre by purchasing discounted consignment tickets, dig into the foodie scene in Midtown, and dance all night long at nightclubs all over the city. And, while you’re all together, make sure to hit these eight must-see Atlanta destinations.
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Cabo San Lucas is perhaps the easiest place to have either an over-the-top luxurious stay or a budget-friendly getaway and still have the same amount of fun. That’s because the prime thing to do while visiting Cabo is to sit on the beach and enjoy the gorgeous ocean views. Of course, you and your girls can order as many fruity cocktails (with little umbrellas) as you’d like to ensure the fun keeps going.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Filled with art, culture, and history, Santa Fe is tailor-made for a women’s getaway. While in town, take a break from shopping for gorgeous gemstone jewels and eating all the New Mexican cuisine to go on a Women of the West Historical Walking Tour ($45 per person). On the tour, you and your girlfriends can hear all about the women who changed history and find just a bit of inspiration for your own revolution.
Palm Beach, Florida
If total relaxation is what you and your friends are after, head to Palm Beach where you can all casually stroll through City Place and Downtown Palm Beach to shop or window-shop before heading to the shoreline to sit by the sea. Then, treat yourselves to a spa day at The Spa at the Breakers Palm Beach because you deserve it.
Las Vegas, Nevada
No list of girls’ getaway destinations would be complete without mention of Las Vegas. Put simply, Vegas is just a damn good time and an even better time when you get to experience it with friends. Book a stay on the Strip and make sure to check for deals, as almost every hotel has them.
Joshua Tree, California
Joshua Tree is a destination for those looking to connect on a spiritual level. The area is well-known for its spirituality and it's even thought to be a portal to another dimension by some. In Joshua Tree, pay a visit to Pioneertown and grab a drink at the famed Pappy & Harriet's. Then, book time at the Integretron ($45 per person) for a quick sound bath together. And, of course, take a stroll through the national park as well.
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston is one of the most beloved places in the world for Travel + Leisure readers. In fact, it was named the number one city in America for seven years in a row in our Reader’s Choice list. So, odds are, you and your girlfriends will simply adore it, too. Its adorable downtown area is bright and cheerful, making it an ideal spot for snapping Instagram photos with your friends, and its restaurant scene just cannot be beat. While visiting, book time with Bulldog Tours for a walking tour you won’t soon forget.
Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City is becoming the place to be for just about every type of traveler — girl groups included. The city is filled with things that will delight everyone in the crowd, including some of the best restaurants on Earth (like Pujol), as well as historical attractions and entertainment that will delight your senses. Before you go home, check out a lucha libre match (tickets go for around $20 per person). Just be warned: You’ll all have sore throats from the hooting and hollering.
Portland, Maine
Portland, Maine is the ideal place for a two-for-one girls’ trip, as you not only get to experience all the things the city has to offer, like a vibrant arts and culture scene and delicious seafood restaurants, but you’re also just minutes away from some of the nation’s greatest outdoor recreational areas, which are all accessible for free.
New Orleans, Louisiana
Nothing quite compares to the magic of New Orleans. From the tasty beignets to the cool jazz scene, New Orleans has a spirit unlike any other. And it’s a vibe that’s meant to be shared with friends. Gather your girls for a trip to the Big Easy, and plot out your perfect bar crawl using our handy guide to New Orleans’ nighttime scene, where drinks go for dirt-cheap prices.
Okanagan Valley, Canada
Choosing to visit a wine region for a girls’ getaway is a no-brainer. However, rather than heading to a popular spot, book it a little bit further north and explore the Okanagan Valley in Canada. The Okanagan Valley is home to some of the most stunning vineyards on Earth, each offering delicious tastings of their varietals. Head there in mid to late summer for the latest crop, or, for those adventurous enough, go over the winter months to catch the ice wine harvest with your closest friends.
Brooklyn, New York
Yes, visiting the island of Manhattan can be a rather expensive proposition. Thankfully, its neighboring borough of Brooklyn is conveniently just a short walk over the bridge, cheaper, and hotter than ever. Live out all your hipster fantasies as a group by walking over to one of Brooklyn’s famed farmer’s markets or flea markets to pick up one-of-a-kind goodies from local vendors. Then, grab a slice of pizza at a spot like Brado, where house pies go for as low as $12, before heading out to one of the best bars in Brooklyn.
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is yet another ideally located destination for any friend groups spread around the country. With convenient flights to and from major cities in the U.S., it’s an easy place for your girls to gather. In Chicago, take advantage of the delightful arts scene by visiting the Museum of Contemporary Art (grab their “Buy 2” deal for 20 percent off) before heading off for cocktails and tastings on a private tour of the Koval Distillery, which happened to be the very first one to open in the city.
Bend, Oregon
Bend makes for an excellent girls’ getaway no matter the time of year. It’s pure heaven in the summer, with its warm days and cool nights, ideal in the winter for a bit of snow and skiing just outside the city, and a colorful masterpiece of a place in both the spring and fall. While visiting, book a free or low-priced outdoor activity with the girls — hiking, skiing, fat tire biking, or climbing — before settling in for a spa afternoon. Cap it all off with a tasting at one of the many microbreweries.
Montreal, Canada
Want to feel like you’re in France without going all the way to Europe? Easy. Just head to Montreal. Montreal is the second-largest primarily French-speaking city in the world, and it gives off all those European vibes without having to travel for hours across the pond. On your girls’ trip, plan to stop at all the female-owned businesses suggested by our friends at Unearth Women, including La Centrale Galerie and Studio XX for some culture, Cafe Mezcal for your coffee fix, and Belle et Rebelle for a bit of shopping.
Newport, Rhode Island
Newport is a destination meant for long weekends. The city was once a weekend haven for some of the most famous (and infamous) people on Earth who built massive compounds dedicated to relaxation. Now, you can do the same, but without the cost of building a mansion. In Newport, walk around Thames Street for a quick shop, rent bikes for a tour around the island, hire a captain for an afternoon sail on the water, or go tour those mansions for yourself.
Key West, Florida
Tropical seas, sunny days, and evenings filled with drag shows: What more does your girlfriend group really need? Key West is top-notch destination for a girls’ getaway, as you're guaranteed to have a good time from sun up to sundown. While on the island, book a private boat charter for just a few hundred bucks, walk down Duval Street and peruse the shops, then take in a drag show at Aqua Bar.