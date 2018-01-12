The 15 Best Beach Destinations to Visit in January

After the holiday high subsides, January comes along and hits us with a serious reality check — all that merrymaking has come to an abrupt end. And with it, a tough forecast: many more dark, cold, gloomy days of winter until the first signs of spring.

One of the best ways to cure the winter blues is to escape to a sun-drenched beach. With the sand between your toes, turquoise water lapping at the shore, and a fruity cocktail in hand, your seasonal affective disorder will melt away as quickly as the ice in your drink under the hot tropical sun.

Because the holidays (and their crowds) have come and gone, January is actually a great time to score deals on airfare and hotels. You can find steep discounts on travel — especially in the first few weeks after the New Year — making that dreamy beach getaway even more appealing than it would be during peak (read: crowded and expensive) summer.

We’ve done the legwork and searched the globe for beach destinations with the best chance for ideal weather (sunny, dry, comfortable days) in January. Get your Kindle loaded up with some good beach reads — you’ll need them for hours of doing nothing but lazing in the sand — and prepare to slip into a deep state of bliss. From the luxurious atolls of the Maldives to the castaway islands of Nicaragua, here are our top picks for where to trade snow for sun this month.