15 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Costa Rica

From beachfront escapes to rainforest lodges, these are 15 of the best all-inclusive resorts in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica is located in Central America, with shores on both the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. In addition to nearly 800 miles of coastline combined, the landscape includes jungles, rainforests, volcanoes, and mountains. Natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and a variety of outdoor activities attract travelers from around the world.

Visitors will find many Costa Rica all-inclusive hotels and resorts to choose from, whether for families, couples, or adults, making budgeting convenient and easy. Since plans vary, it's important to understand the specifics offered before booking. Also, there are two major airports in Costa Rica, Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) and Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), so travelers need to be sure which is more convenient for their destination.

We present here some of best all-inclusive resorts in Costa Rica, from beachfront retreats to rainforest lodges.

The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-inclusive Golf Resort & Spa

Westin Reserva Conchal pool bar Credit: Katie Jackson

Set on Costa Rica's North Pacific Riviera, this secluded 2,400-acre resort features a lagoon-style pool, tennis, fitness studio, spa, beach, and championship golf course. Families traveling together will appreciate the Westin Kids Club, kids' pool, and supervised activities. Complimentary fine dining and cocktails are included at a wide variety of venues.

Occidental Papagayo

This adults-only resort in the Guanacaste area offers a range of dining options including several a la carte restaurants, an international buffet, snack bar, and lobby bar. The beach, pools, and water sports are included, and guests have the option of selecting a Premium Level room with additional amenities and personalized services.

Rancho Margot

Landscape view from Rancho Margot Credit: Courtesy of Rancho Margot

A secluded getaway in the middle of a rainforest, Rancho Margot offers hostel-style accommodations and a deluxe bungalow for a small group. All include breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets, yoga classes, spring-fed pool access, and a ranch or farm tour. Additional activities and guided hikes are available at extra cost.

Hotel Castillo

This fully remodeled luxury property features many guest rooms with balconies or rooftop decks offering views of the local Barrio Amon neighborhood. A new restaurant and redesigned furnishings remain true to the hotel's historic origins. All-inclusive offers must be booked directly through the hotel.

La Paloma Lodge

Beach at La Paloma Lodge in Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of La Paloma Lodge

The Lodge overlooks the Pacific on 14 acres backed by tropical jungle just a short walk to secluded black-sand beaches. Bungalows and guest rooms feature balconies, perfect for enjoying peace and quiet surrounded by nature. Meals are included and served family style, with fresh fish, shrimp, chicken, fruit, and homemade bread (as well as options to accommodate dietary needs).

Villas Sol Hotel & Beach Resort

Located in a tropical setting with ocean and forest views, this resort features contemporary guest rooms and villas with upgraded amenities and balconies or terraces. Guests can dine at one of the restaurants or head to the snack bar, coffee shop, or cocktail lounge with spectacular views.

La Carolina Lodge

Sunlit deck at La Carolina Lodge Credit: Courtesy of La Carolina Lodge

The Lodge is set on the slopes of Volcano Tenorio overlooking a freshwater river and tropical forest. A variety of cabins and homes can accommodate groups. Three typical Costa Rican meals, fruit juices, tea, coffee, and daily housekeeping are included. Activities such as hiking, horseback riding, spa treatments, and garden tours are available, some at an additional cost.

Hotel La Amistad

This all-inclusive hotel plan includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as beer, wine, well drinks, and a 50% discount on top-shelf brands. Guest rooms and suites (including penthouse suites) are available, and guests can also dine at the restaurants of their nearby sister property, Hotel Castillo.

Riu Guanacaste

Riu Guanacaste exterior, landscape Credit: Courtesy of Riu Guanacaste

This five-star all-inclusive hotel features a freshwater pool, Jacuzzi, gym, spa, and entertainment for all ages. A full breakfast buffet, lunch, snacks, beverages, and several dinner options are included. Golf, fishing, tennis, sailing, and water activities are available, and special programs are offered for kids ages 4-7 and 8-12.

Casa Conde Beachfront Hotel

Featuring a variety of guest rooms and suites, the boutique resort is located in 22 acres of tropical dry forest along one of Costa Rica's most pristine beaches. Several restaurants, bars, pools, and beaches provide plenty to do, and boating, diving, and sports equipment are available at an additional cost.

Fiesta Resort All Inclusive

Aerial view of Fiesta Resort in Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of Fiesta Resort

Families, couples, and groups will find this resort perfect for a relaxing vacation with its sandy beach, gardens, five swimming pools, array of restaurants, and choice of guest rooms and suites. Tennis, volleyball, a spa, entertainment, and clubs especially for kids and teens provide plenty to do.

Dreams Las Mareas All Inclusive

DreamsⓇ Resorts and Spas in Costa Rica DreamsⓇ Resorts and Spas | Credit: Courtesy of Apple Leisure Group

Lush landscapes form the backdrop for this luxurious resort offering dining at eight restaurants including five a la carte restaurants, a buffet, grill, and café, as well as cocktail lounges and a swim-up pool bar. There's an Explorers Club for ages 3-12 and a Teens Club for ages 13-17 with games, crafts, and adventures.

Occidental Tamarindo All Inclusive

Located in northwest Costa Rica, the beachfront resort offers 198 rooms, a pool with a special children's section, and a hot tub. Family entertainment is available, and outdoor activities and an evening show are arranged for children. Guests can choose from several restaurants for dining.

Hotel Riu Palace Costa Rica

Exterior of Hotel Riu Palace Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Riu Palace Costa Rica

Located in Guanacaste, the hotel features four swimming pools, a Jacuzzi, gym, sauna, and spa. Four different themed restaurants and a buffet are available on an all-inclusive basis, and activities include water sports, volleyball, and tennis. Golf is available at the nearby Four Seasons Golf Club.

Margaritaville Beach Resort