15 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Costa Rica
Costa Rica is located in Central America, with shores on both the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. In addition to nearly 800 miles of coastline combined, the landscape includes jungles, rainforests, volcanoes, and mountains. Natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and a variety of outdoor activities attract travelers from around the world.
Visitors will find many Costa Rica all-inclusive hotels and resorts to choose from, whether for families, couples, or adults, making budgeting convenient and easy. Since plans vary, it's important to understand the specifics offered before booking. Also, there are two major airports in Costa Rica, Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) and Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), so travelers need to be sure which is more convenient for their destination.
We present here some of best all-inclusive resorts in Costa Rica, from beachfront retreats to rainforest lodges.
The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-inclusive Golf Resort & Spa
Set on Costa Rica's North Pacific Riviera, this secluded 2,400-acre resort features a lagoon-style pool, tennis, fitness studio, spa, beach, and championship golf course. Families traveling together will appreciate the Westin Kids Club, kids' pool, and supervised activities. Complimentary fine dining and cocktails are included at a wide variety of venues.
Occidental Papagayo
This adults-only resort in the Guanacaste area offers a range of dining options including several a la carte restaurants, an international buffet, snack bar, and lobby bar. The beach, pools, and water sports are included, and guests have the option of selecting a Premium Level room with additional amenities and personalized services.
Rancho Margot
A secluded getaway in the middle of a rainforest, Rancho Margot offers hostel-style accommodations and a deluxe bungalow for a small group. All include breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets, yoga classes, spring-fed pool access, and a ranch or farm tour. Additional activities and guided hikes are available at extra cost.
Hotel Castillo
This fully remodeled luxury property features many guest rooms with balconies or rooftop decks offering views of the local Barrio Amon neighborhood. A new restaurant and redesigned furnishings remain true to the hotel's historic origins. All-inclusive offers must be booked directly through the hotel.
La Paloma Lodge
The Lodge overlooks the Pacific on 14 acres backed by tropical jungle just a short walk to secluded black-sand beaches. Bungalows and guest rooms feature balconies, perfect for enjoying peace and quiet surrounded by nature. Meals are included and served family style, with fresh fish, shrimp, chicken, fruit, and homemade bread (as well as options to accommodate dietary needs).
Villas Sol Hotel & Beach Resort
Located in a tropical setting with ocean and forest views, this resort features contemporary guest rooms and villas with upgraded amenities and balconies or terraces. Guests can dine at one of the restaurants or head to the snack bar, coffee shop, or cocktail lounge with spectacular views.
La Carolina Lodge
The Lodge is set on the slopes of Volcano Tenorio overlooking a freshwater river and tropical forest. A variety of cabins and homes can accommodate groups. Three typical Costa Rican meals, fruit juices, tea, coffee, and daily housekeeping are included. Activities such as hiking, horseback riding, spa treatments, and garden tours are available, some at an additional cost.
Hotel La Amistad
This all-inclusive hotel plan includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as beer, wine, well drinks, and a 50% discount on top-shelf brands. Guest rooms and suites (including penthouse suites) are available, and guests can also dine at the restaurants of their nearby sister property, Hotel Castillo.
Riu Guanacaste
This five-star all-inclusive hotel features a freshwater pool, Jacuzzi, gym, spa, and entertainment for all ages. A full breakfast buffet, lunch, snacks, beverages, and several dinner options are included. Golf, fishing, tennis, sailing, and water activities are available, and special programs are offered for kids ages 4-7 and 8-12.
Casa Conde Beachfront Hotel
Featuring a variety of guest rooms and suites, the boutique resort is located in 22 acres of tropical dry forest along one of Costa Rica's most pristine beaches. Several restaurants, bars, pools, and beaches provide plenty to do, and boating, diving, and sports equipment are available at an additional cost.
Fiesta Resort All Inclusive
Families, couples, and groups will find this resort perfect for a relaxing vacation with its sandy beach, gardens, five swimming pools, array of restaurants, and choice of guest rooms and suites. Tennis, volleyball, a spa, entertainment, and clubs especially for kids and teens provide plenty to do.
Dreams Las Mareas All Inclusive
Lush landscapes form the backdrop for this luxurious resort offering dining at eight restaurants including five a la carte restaurants, a buffet, grill, and café, as well as cocktail lounges and a swim-up pool bar. There's an Explorers Club for ages 3-12 and a Teens Club for ages 13-17 with games, crafts, and adventures.
Occidental Tamarindo All Inclusive
Located in northwest Costa Rica, the beachfront resort offers 198 rooms, a pool with a special children's section, and a hot tub. Family entertainment is available, and outdoor activities and an evening show are arranged for children. Guests can choose from several restaurants for dining.
Hotel Riu Palace Costa Rica
Located in Guanacaste, the hotel features four swimming pools, a Jacuzzi, gym, sauna, and spa. Four different themed restaurants and a buffet are available on an all-inclusive basis, and activities include water sports, volleyball, and tennis. Golf is available at the nearby Four Seasons Golf Club.
Margaritaville Beach Resort
This oceanfront resort is set on the Pacific's Flamingo Beach, with spacious rooms and suites, including family rooms, with private balconies. An all-inclusive plan includes three meals and snacks daily at a variety of restaurants, dining gratuities, unlimited house brand beverages and spirits, complimentary bicycle rentals, and popcorn and drinks in the movie theater.