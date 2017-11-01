15 Stunning White-sand Beaches Around the World

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Around the world, pristine beaches beckon tourists and locals alike with their powdery-soft shores and turquoise blue waters. While not quite as exciting as volcanic black-sand beaches or as rare as pink-sand beaches, white-sand beaches offer the quintessential seaside experience.

These 15 stunning white-sand beaches — from the Maldives to right here in the United States — are what vacation dreams are made of.

