The Best Turks and Caicos Resorts for Every Type of Traveler

Tourism in Turks and Caicos has come a long way since its very first resort, the Club Med Turkoise, opened on Providenciales back in 1985. Today, visitor spending accounts for almost 50 percent of the islands’ GDP, more direct flights arrive from across the U.S. than ever before — and the array of places to stay can feel nothing short of overwhelming. So we created this guide to finding the right spot, whatever your vacation style may be.

Best for Multigen Groups

Grace Bay Club

The scale of this classic Provo resort makes it the smart move when the whole family travels together. The grandparents can stay in the suave adults-only wing, while the kids can stay with mom and dad in the villas suites or a private villa. My children still get misty-eyed about the first-rate kids’ club; there are also pools for both families and adults, and food options that range from a fine dining restaurant to a taco stand.

Best for old-world charm

Point Grace

Regional history can feel a little thin on the ground in Turks and Caicos, which is what makes the newly renovated Point Grace — part of the Grace Bay Club portfolio — so appealing. The property consists of 28 colonial-style suites arranged around an adorably retro mosaic-lined pool, and is home to what is, to my mind, Provo’s most romantic dinner spot: Grace’s Cottage, set in a pink “gingerbread” house surrounded by a garden of hibiscus and palm trees.

Best for Instagrammers

The Shore Club

Few resorts make better selfie backdrops than this sprawling property on Provo’s southeastern shore, where every corner looks like a perfectly styled spread from an interiors magazine. Guest rooms and the recently expanded villa collection channel a chic, updated take on classic Caribbean, with pitched white ceilings and balconies with wooden balustrades. The atmosphere is suitably see-and-be-seen — this is not a place for rocking up to dinner in sand-encrusted denim cutoffs. Note: This side of the island is often exposed to strong winds, making the beach a better choice for surf-loving teens than very young children.

Best for Honeymooners

Ambergris Cay

A quick Cessna hop delivers you to this new private-island resort 50 miles southeast of Providenciales, where 10 dreamy villas are accented with colorful tiles and ikat throw pillows, and arranged along a sublime stretch of shell-flecked sand. The Robinson Crusoe vibes are further enhanced by the robust population of rock iguanas, which feed on the distinctive fruit of the native Turk’s head cacti. Things get even wilder when you venture, by bike or golf cart, to the eastern coast, where guests can try sea-wall diving and spot whales as they migrate along the Turks Island Passage.

Best for Young Families

Seven Stars Resort & Spa

Two things about this property — which overlooks Grace Bay — make it ideal for people traveling with small children. First, the all-suite accommodation, refurbished in 2019, feels wonderfully fresh, spacious, and well-appointed, with four-poster beds, Nespresso machines, and L’Occitane bath products. Second, the atmosphere in the public spaces is super relaxed. It’s the kind of place where no one bats an eye if your toddler has a meltdown on the lobby floor or if you need to eat dinner at 5 p.m.

Best For an All-Girls Weekend

Formerly the Gansevoort Turks + Ciacos, this resort has perhaps the best-looking pool I encountered on the islands. Fringed by flowing white curtains and hot-pink bougainvillea, it forms the centerpiece of the 91-room resort and provides a sense of grown-up sophistication. It’s the perfect spot for lounging and enjoying a margarita with friends, though not so great for raucous families. There are sunset DJ sets every Sunday at the Pink Bar, and open-plan, contemporary guest rooms that lend themselves best to couples or groups of adults.