<p>For small-town charm, head to Sullivan's Island, the two-and-a-half-mile-long barrier island near the entrance of the Charleston Harbor. With no commercial development, this is one of the cleanest beachfronts you'll find in the area. When you're not enjoying sunset walks down the well-kept beach, try sailing, kayaking, or kiteboarding in the island's waters. Tour Fort Sumter or see where Edgar Allen Poe was stationed at Fort Moultrie (he later set his short story, "The Gold Bug," on Sullivan's Island). Poe's Tavern, The Obstinate Daughter, and Home Team BBQ are among the best restaurants on this island. There's plenty of lodging in downtown Charleston only 20 minutes away, or consider one of the beautiful beach rentals on the island. </p>