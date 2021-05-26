Provincetown, A Longtime Haven for LGBTQ Travelers, is the Perfect Laid-Back Beach Town

Another afternoon we took the long way to Herring Cove Beach, which involved walking three-quarters of a mile through a wide lagoon bed and wading at points. As we followed the footsteps of several young men ahead of us, we didn't realize that the tide was coming in. Suddenly, the ocean was flooding steadily in our direction, and by the time we turned back the paths were underwater. The terrain, which we'd been mapping by dunes and footprints, was unfamiliar. Up to our shins in water, we ran into a large coyote on a sand bank, who had squared off in front of her three pups. She tracked us as we retreated carefully to the ocean and walked back to our bikes.