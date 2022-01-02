Best Private Boat Charters on Hilton Head Island

There's nothing better than a day out on the water.

Mild climate and calm waters around Hilton Head Island's flats, bays, and ocean make it idyllic to go on a private boat tour any time of the year. You can explore the coastline, watch the local wildlife, wave at animated dolphins, and soak in a glorious sunset.

Sail along Calibogue Sound, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Intracoastal Waterway, and enjoy views of some of Hilton Head's landmarks, such as Harbour Town Lighthouse, South Beach area, Daufuskie Island, and Baratara Island. Spend a few hours swimming, fishing, or simply relaxing on floating platform lounge chairs as you feel the slow pace of the Lowcountry.

Renting a private boat charter allows you the flexibility to imagine your own itinerary, selection of activities, and dining stops along the way. Create new memorable experiences with one of these locally owned private boat charters on Hilton Head Island.

People on a Outside Hilton Head charter on the water Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Head Island VCB

Outside Hilton Head

Setting off at Shelter Cove, Outside Hilton Head's private charter explores the marsh habitats and a wide expanse of sand, known as Vanishing Island, in small boats that accommodate 6, 12, or 15 people. All tours are led by knowledgeable U.S. Coast Guard licensed captains who are also trained interpretive naturalists. Some activities to try during the charter include backwater boating, dolphin watching, tubing, and beachcombing.

A3 Hilton Head Yacht Charter on the water Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Head Island VCB

Hilton Head Yacht Charter

The Caribbean-style term charter offers unique itineraries to experience the area from the water. Hilton Head Yacht Charter has options to book a private cruise for up to 12 people, for just dinner, the entire day, or up to three days, where you can head all the way up to Charleston, South Carolina. On board, you can learn to waterski and Sea-Bob, and be pampered by the top executive chefs from Hilton Head Island and surrounding areas for a private dinner on board.

Salty Dog Picnic Cruise

Grab your closest friends for a private scenic cruise around Calibogue Sound and surrounding waters, with plenty of craft beers and wine on board. In addition to the boat and captain, Salty Dog extends the option to cater a custom picnic basket filled with pimento and crab dip, shrimp rolls, and Key Lime pie, so you can sip and savor the flavors of the south.

Off The Hook Fishing Charters

Cast a line in the Carolina waters for seasonal fish and keep an eye out for birds, dolphins, and other wildlife while aboard Off The Hook's 17-, 22-, or 25-foot boats. Equipped with the finest fly and spinning tackle, all your fishing gear, fishing license, cooler, and ice are included with the charter. You can also take back your fresh catch to cook at home.

A Vagabond Cruise sailboat on the water during sunset Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Head Island VCB

Vagabond Cruise

Vagabond Cruise has a fleet of luxury yachts that host over 100 private charters each year, ranging from weddings and corporate retreats to family reunions and birthday parties. The private customizable cruises sail to neighboring Savannah and Daufuskie Island, give a hands-on shrimping experience, and act as picturesque backdrops for exclusive celebrations.

H2O Sports