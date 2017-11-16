11 Stunning Pink-sand Beaches Around the World

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Forget sugar-white or golden stretches of sand. Travelers seeking rare, unusual destinations can't get enough of pink-sand beaches.

Often formed by crushed coral or fragments of shell, the world's blushing pink shores merit a trip. Thankfully, many of these colorful coastlines are located in some incredible destinations worth visiting in their own right. From Greece to Tahiti, add these pink-sand beaches to your travel bucket list.

