11 Stunning Pink-sand Beaches Around the World
Forget sugar-white or golden stretches of sand. Travelers seeking rare, unusual destinations can't get enough of pink-sand beaches.
Often formed by crushed coral or fragments of shell, the world's blushing pink shores merit a trip. Thankfully, many of these colorful coastlines are located in some incredible destinations worth visiting in their own right. From Greece to Tahiti, add these pink-sand beaches to your travel bucket list.
Elafonisi Beach, Elafonisi, Greece
Just off the coast of Crete lies Elafonisi, a small island known for pink sands created by colorful microorganisms and pieces of coral. When the tide is low, it’s even possible to wade here by foot from the island of Crete. Elafonisi is a protected nature reserve, so be sure to leave nothing behind.
Pantai Merah, Komodo Island, Indonesia
Aside from being home to the world’s largest lizard (the Komodo dragon), Komodo Island in Indonesia is also home to Pantai Merah, a stunning pink-sand beach. The vast stretch of sand shows a gradient of pink hues, which are essentially a mixture of white and red sands teeming with microscopic rose-colored marine animals.
Spiaggia Rosa, Isola Budelli, Italy
The sands on Spiaggia Rosa, a pink-sand beach in Italy, are known to range in color from fuchsia to salmon. This idyllic stretch of beach is located on Isola Budelli, a small atoll off the northern coast of Sardinia. Fossils, crushed coral, and colored stones are responsible for the pink-sand beach, which is now off-limits because of a history of sand theft.
Harbour Island, Bahamas
On the east side of Harbour Island, located in the Bahamas, the beaches are famous for their pinkish tint. Foraminifera (a small sea creature with reddish shells) is responsible for the hue. Visitors will also find incredibly clear waters, making the beaches on Harbour Island ideal for snorkeling and diving.
Pfeiffer Beach, Los Padres National Forest, California
While driving California’s Big Sur, you will discover both breathtaking mountain views as well as expansive blue seas — and the pink sands at Pfeiffer Beach. Thousands of years of quartz and manganese from nearby rock formations have given this beach an almost purple color.
Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Spain
On the Mediterranean island of Formentera, there is a strip of peninsula called Es Trucadors. In addition to attracting a chic, upbeat crowd, this area also draws visitors who want to see white sands laced with pink pieces of coral.
Tikehau, French Polynesia
This small atoll is known for its tranquil pink- and white-sand beaches, located a 55-minute flight from Tahiti. Less than 600 people call this atoll home, but what it lacks in people, it makes up for in abundant marine life.
Pink Beach, Bonaire
This tiny island in the southern Caribbean is known for its incredible diving and snorkeling, as well as its pretty pink-sand beach. Like several of the other picks on this list, Pink Beach gets its color from the crushed shells of foraminifera.
Horseshoe Bay Beach, Bermuda
With sparkling turquoise waters and a pink shore, Horseshoe Bay Beach is one of the most beautiful spots in Bermuda. Visit a nearby beach bar and take in the view with a classic Rum Swizzle cocktail.
Grande Santa Cruz Island, Philippines
The Philippines has tons of fantastic beaches with different colors of sand ranging from bright white to volcanic black. This small island in the southern Philippines is known for its unique pink coralline sand.
Crane Beach, Barbados
Our final colorful coastline is Crane Beach on the island of Barbados. The Crane Resort, originally built in 1887, overlooks the beach and its crystal-blue waters.