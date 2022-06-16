These Are the Best Secret Beaches in Cabo, According to Surf Pros

From its warm water and crashing waves to its après-surf fish tacos, a trip to Los Cabos will have the aquatically inclined raring to grab a board and hit the beach. As those who have visited before know, however, strong currents and steep ocean floor drop-offs make some of the area's beaches dangerous for swimming, never mind surfing.

Montage Los Cabos sits on one of the only swimmable beaches in its area, Santa Maria Bay, a pristine marine preserve known for calm, clear waters and perfect snorkeling conditions. It's also a popular spot for paddle boarding and kayaking — and hotel guests can join a guided sunrise kayak tour any morning. In winter, they're even likely to spot whales.

But June through August is peak surf season on the Sea of Cortez side of the Baja California Peninsula, so the resort is steering surfers away from Santa Maria's serene waters and over to swoon-worthy swells coming in from the southern hemisphere right now with its new Ride & Surf experience. After they choose from a custom fleet of Stewart surfboards, this five-hour adventure takes guests through Baja California's rugged outback and stunning coastline in an off-road vehicle to a secluded surf spot. Here, they can carve the waves with a surf pro — safely, but also in style. There's also the option to book a photographer and brag to friends back home.

This weekend brings the annual Los Cabos Open of Surf festival to town, taking place at Zippers Beach in Costa Azul, about 15 minutes north of the resort. Some of the world's best surfers are expected to attend for great waves and live music, and events will continue throughout the summer.

Other incredible beaches for surfing along Baja's 1,000-mile coastline, according to Montage's surf pros, are easily accessed by dirt roads running from the main highway, including Acapulquito Beach, Misiones Beach, and Monuments Beach — along with the quieter San Pedrito and Nine Palms. You may often have these surf breaks entirely to yourself, and the experts at Montage Los Cabos are able to help guests find them all.

Montage Los Cabos pool and beach Credit: Nina Ruggiero

After a long day of paddling, the resort offers plenty of places to rest your head, from its pool cabanas and beach beds to its 122 rooms, suites, and casas. On property are also 52 Montage Residences perfect for a group surf trip or family vacation.