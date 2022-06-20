Italy's Pontine Coast Is Steeped in Ancient Myths and Small-town Charm

The rooms are comfortable, airy, and pretty without being fussy, with generous space and, usually, a terrace; mine had whitewashed plaster walls and white cotto floors. The gorgeous public spaces don't appear to have been updated for at least three decades, as a consequence of which they find themselves extremely chic, in a what's-old-is-new-again way. The library — majolica-tiled walls, huge fireplace, old-school white slipcovered sofas — cries out for its own spread in The World of Interiors. Bougainvillea spills over red-tiled roofs with unchecked abandon. Most of the other guests were regulars, which was clear from their easy engagement with one another and the staff — and from their quintessentially Roman scrutiny of me every time I arrived at the beach, which spreads across various rock platforms with the sea burbling a few feet from your toes. But that scrutiny, too, was fine: in an era when it's all too easy to be swallowed by the anglophone alliance of the summer-in-Italy crowd — from the U.S., Great Britain, and Australia — there was something both exhilarating and nostalgic about being the lone, anomalous foreigner.