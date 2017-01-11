Lush and green, the Ionian Islands (also known as the “seven islands” or “Eptanissia”) were never under Turkish rule. They’ve been their own country but were also governed by the British, the French, and, most significantly, the Venetians. The mix of influences led to the development of unique local culture, music, art, cuisine, and architecture, which is most visible in the Old Town of Corfu, with its Italianate buildings, smattering of palaces, narrow alleyways hung with laundry, and grand squares built around imposing Orthodox and Catholic churches. Near Corfu, tiny Paxos is covered in olive trees, with three charming bays and a satellite island, AntiParos, known for its transparent waters. Kefalonia, the largest island in size has wild horses running around Mount Aenos in its center, a vast cave (Dragonata), an underwater lake (Melissani), and a tragic recent history made famous in Louis de Berniere’s novel, Corelli’s Violin. Zakynthos is home to Shipwreck Beach, accessible only by sea, which you’ve undoubtedly seen on posters and travel guides. Lefkada, connected to the mainland by a bridge, has woodland villages in the middle and some of Greece’s best beaches along its shores. Small Ithaka, arguably the home of Ulysses, is still relatively undiscovered, except by the immigrants who have returned to their picturesque home. And Kythera is the outlier—it looks more Cycladic than Ionian and is more easily reached from the Peloponnese than from its fellow Ionians—but its wild beauty makes it worth the trip. On the larger islands, you’ll want to avoid the package-tourist-filled all-inclusives that cater to British tourists in some coastal towns (which is easy to do) and try not to come in August when all of Italy and much of France crowds the beaches.

What to Do

Wander the streets of Corfu’s Old Town, which is protected by UNESCO. Visit the miraculous churches of St. Spyridon on Corfu, St. Dionysios and St. Andreas on Zakynthos, and St. Gerasimos on Kefalonia, plus the islands’ monastery-museums (Lefkada’s is the Fortress of St. Mavra). Check out the Achilleion, the summer palace of Kaiser Wilhelm and the Empress Sissy of Austria, on Corfu, and see if you recognize it as James Bond’s stomping ground in For Your Eyes Only. Swim the Blue Caves on Zakynthos, the cliff-lined, white-sand beaches of Porto Katsiki in Lefkada, Myrtos on Kefalonia, and the sparkling shores of Antiparos. Climb around the fortress castles on Corfu and Kythera, seek out the waterfalls and caves on Kefalonia and Kythera, watch for monk seals and loggerhead turtles on Zakynthos.

Getting There

Corfu, Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Kythera all have airports, which receive domestic flights from Athens as well as international charters and airlines. A few times a week, Sky Express operates direct inter-island flights between Corfu, Kefalonia, Zakynthos, and Preveza on the mainland, which is a short drive to Lefkada. Overnight ferries from Brindisi, Venice, Bari, Trieste, and Ancona stop daily on Corfu, and there are several domestic ferries from Corfu each day to Igoumenitsa on the mainland, Patras on the Peloponnese, and a few hydrofoils to Paxos. Kefalonia’s ferries come from Patras and Kyllini on the Peloponnese and Astakos on the mainland, and there is one per week from Brindisi, Italy, as well. To get to Lefkada you can fly into the nearby Preveza/Aktion airport on the mainland and drive over the bridge, or simply drive from Athens, and to Zakynthos, take a ferry from Kyllini on the Peloponnese. Ferries for Kythera depart from Neapolis and Gythio on the Peloponnese and, in summer, from the island of Crete. There are ferry connections between the islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Lefkada and Ithaka, and between Corfu and Paxos, but if you want to get from Corfu to any of the other islands by boat, you’ll have to take a ferry to Patras and connect from there, or a ferry to Igoumenitsa, then drive to Lefkada to make the next ferry. To see all the islands in one trip, consider chartering a boat.

Where to Stay

On Corfu, options range from modern luxury seaside resorts like the Grecotel Corfu Imperial to historic 18th-century estates in the Tuscan-like interior such as the Pelecas Country Club. But the landmark Old Town is Corfu’s soul, with two Crusader fortresses, a cricket ground, and stunning sights from every corner. In town, the Corfu Palace has rooms with unforgettable views and an incredible pool area ringed by the Crusader-built city walls, and the Siorra Vittoria is an atmospheric boutique option. On Kefalonia, there’s ultra-modern Tesoro Blu in Skala, and the Emelisse Art Hotel is a gem outside the picture-perfect town of Fiscardo, which was untouched by the 1953 earthquake. Its sister property on Ithaka, the Perantzada, is a contemporary hotel within a 19th-century mansion in a prime location on the harbor in Vathy. Little Paxos is all villa rentals and rooms to rent except for two hotels, Paxos Beach and Paxos Club. The verdant village of Katounia on Lefkada is home to the Pavezzo Country Retreat, and above the beach of Makris Gialos is San Nicolas Resort. On Zakynthos, Porto Zante resort is a swanky oasis on the busy eastern coast, and in the quiet north of the island, near the blue caves, Nobelos is a four-suite, family-run hotel beloved for its organic restaurant. You’ll want a car to get to the beaches, waterfalls, fortress, and villages of Kythera—and to stay in the center of the island in the atmospheric Xenonas Fos ke Choros (Inn of Light and Space).

What to Eat and Drink

On Corfu, local specialties like pastitsada (spicy chicken, rooster or beef over noodles), bourdeto (cod fish stew), and sofrito (beef in a garlic wine sauce) can be hand at down-home tavernas like Elisavet’s in the village of Doukades and refined waterfront restaurants such as Toula’s Taverna in Agni bay and the Corfu Sailing Club at the base of the Old Fortress in Corfu town—stroll to the last after a sunset drink overlooking the red-tiled roofs and church steeples from the rooftop bar of the Cavalieri hotel. On Kefalonia it’s fresh seafood and chocolate soufflé on the water in Agia Efimia at Paradise Beach Restaurant (which all the locals call Dendrinos Taverna, should you need to ask for directions) and more fish, caught that morning, under the reed pergola at laid-back Spiaggia tavern on the beach at Vatsa bay. On Zakynthos, don’t miss Ta Arekia in the main town, where local wine and homey meals like rabbit stew are served to the accompaniment of the owners and staff singing cantades, rhyming couplets. On Ithaki, follow Lord Byron’s lead and have a drink and dinner served with a side of panoramic views at Hani, the old travelers’ stop halfway up the mountain from Vathi. Wash down feta in phyllo with honey with local wine at Pirofani tavern smack on the sand in the middle of Dessimi beach on Lefkada.

Day Trips

From Corfu take a hydrofoil or day cruise to Saranda in Albania to get another stamp on your passport and see the impressive ruins of the Byzantine city of Butrint, now a national park and World Heritage Site; there are also day cruises to Paxos and Antipaxos. From Zakynthos, the ferry to Kyllini brings you an hour’s ride from the breathtaking archaeological complex of ancient Olympia. Day-cruises leave from Agia Efymia in Kefalonia to go to Ithaki or to Lefkada and two of its satellite islands, Meganissi and Scorpios, which was once the private retreat of Aristotle Onassis (and where Jackie was photographed sunbathing topless by aggressive paparazzi). Boats from Lefkada’s port of Nidri make a similar island tour, also stopping in the vast Papanikolis cave on Meganissi, named for the submarine that used to hang out there during World War II. And no trip to Paxos would be complete without a day spent on one of Antipaxos’s two beaches, marveling at the clear water and relaxing at the on-site tavernas. Boats make the trip several times a day from Gaios harbor.