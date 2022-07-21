15 Things to Do in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Located in the middle of South Carolina's 60-mile Grand Strand along the Atlantic Coast, Myrtle Beach features an oceanfront boardwalk, gorgeous beaches, golf, nightlife, family entertainment, hotels, and many restaurants. Summer is a popular time there, but Myrtle Beach is a year-round destination with attractions for every season. Here are some of the many fun things to do in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Getty Images

See Myrtle Beach from above on the SkyWheel.

Take in miles of Myrtle Beach's skyline and ocean views from the SkyWheel, nearly 200 feet above the boardwalk. For a VIP experience, you and three friends can lounge on leather seats in your own glass-bottom-floor gondola.

Race along the tracks in go-karts.

Head to The Track for a go-kart ride on the Mighty Myrtle elevated track where drivers ride up three and a half stories and circle back down with an exciting drop at the bottom. At the Broadway Grand Prix, seven go-kart tracks range from the Pro-Track for experienced drivers to the Family Track for all levels. There's the Junior Racer and Kids Track, so everyone can get behind the wheel for some driving fun.

Root for the home team, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

For some local baseball action, check out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a Class A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Promotions include Fireworks Fridays and a chance for kids 12 and under to run the bases after every game.

Soak up the sun at the beach.

Myrtle Beach is home to more than a hundred beaches for sunning, swimming, surfing, wading, seashell hunting, and shark teeth searching. Several beaches offer wheelchair access and chairs equipped with balloon tires.

Explore the shore by jet ski or banana boat.

Ride with your group of three to ten on a banana boat — a yellow banana-shaped tube — towed through the waves. Choose from several Myrtle Beach companies, including Downwind Sails and Express Watersports. Rent a jet ski to speed through the ocean at your own pace, or join a tour for a guided excursion through the Intracoastal Waterway's tributaries for sightseeing and fun. Several companies, including Island Adventure Watersports and Express Watersports, offer rentals and tours.

Penny Britt/Getty Images

Take a guided kayak tour.

Take a guided kayak tour through Myrtle Beach's streams and backwaters to experience the unique environments and wildlife of the area, including the Waccamaw River, marshes, and local islands. Tours are offered by J & L Kayaking, Great Escapes Kayak Expeditions, and other Myrtle Beach companies.

Keep an eye out for dolphins on a boat tour or parasail adventure.

Cruise the sea to see dolphins swim along the boat, or spend a day deep-sea fishing with one of several Myrtle Beach specialists that include Voyager and Hurricane Fleet. Soar over Myrtle Beach with a parasail adventure for a birds-eye view of the Atlantic. Feel the breeze, spot some dolphins, and enjoy a thrilling experience with one of the local companies such as Downwind Sails, Express Watersports, or New Wave Watersports.

Hit the waves on your own.

Rent a pontoon boat, stand-up paddle board, canoe, or scuba gear from one of the companies named here to explore on your own.

Tee off at top golf courses.

Around 100 public, private, and semi-private golf courses in the Myrtle Beach area make it a favorite destination for golf fans. With a range of prices, landscapes, challenges, and famed golf course architects that include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Robert Trent Jones, every golfer can find the perfect place to play.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Or pick one of the kid-friendly mini golf courses.

For family fun and entertainment, Myrtle Beach boasts nearly 50 miniature golf courses with a variety of themes, prices, and locations.

Check out Brookgreen Gardens.

Brookgreen Gardens features nearly 10,000 acres of botanical gardens, an extensive collection of sculptures, a Lowcountry zoo, and wildlife preserve.

Take in the area's natural beauty at a state park.

Visit Myrtle Beach State Park, an oceanfront destination with nature trails, bike paths, equestrian trails, fishing pier, and picnic areas. Huntington Beach State Park, at the southern end of Myrtle Beach, features 2,500 acres with hiking trails, marshes, bays, and overnight camping.

Getty Images

Sip your way through a nearby winery.

Duplin Winery in North Myrtle Beach is the place for sampling a variety of wines along with cheese, crackers, and a virtual tour of their Rose Hill home base. Carolina Vineyards Winery, near the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach offers a variety of tastings, including frozen wine during the summer months.

Or try the local brews at a microbrewery.

New South Brewing, a microbrewery in Myrtle Beach open since 1998, features ales, lagers, IPAs, and seasonal specialties like Oktoberfest and Dark Star Porter. Tidal Creek Brewhouse specializes in small-batch specialty craft beers and also serves freshly brewed coffee and Lowcountry food in a friendly atmosphere.

Visit the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.

Aside from displaying an impressive permanent collection of Southern art, antique maps, historical prints, and crafts, the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum features a shop offering books, home decor, prints, jewelry, scarves, posters, stationery, puzzles, and art supplies.