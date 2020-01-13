9 Cheap Caribbean Vacations That Feel Like a Splurge

When traveling to Panama, it’s best to go in the periods from May to June or September to November to get the best rates, said Melissa Darnay, an American who moved to Panama and now runs the real estate and beach vacation rental company Choose Panama. While it might look like it rains every day during those times, she said those showers don’t last very long.

“Stay in oceanfront condos rather than hotels, you get a lot more for your money,” she said. “Superhosts on Airbnb typically run their businesses like hotels with extremely well-stocked and clean accommodations.”

Be sure to ask your host for recommendations on independent local restaurants, called Fondas, where full meals are as little as $3 per person, she said.