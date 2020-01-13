10 Cheap Beach Vacations the Whole Family Will Love

Sure, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach are popular destinations in Florida, but this lesser-known beach town is far more affordable. It’s hidden on Florida's east coast, tucked between Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, and visiting makes you feel like you've stepped back in time.

While in town, be sure to take a stroll down the beach pavilion to the pier. You can walk through Anglin’s Square, which is filled with cafes, bars, restaurants, and gelato shops — visit at night to enjoy the bar scene.