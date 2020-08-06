You Can Order an Instagram-ready Picnic Setup Straight to the Beach in LA

If you want to have an adorable outing just let Bliss Beach do all of the work for you.

Brian Jones knows that it’s the details that count when it comes to total relaxation. But don’t worry, he’s willing to take care of all those little things for you.

Living in Kenya, Jones fell in love with safaris, and more specifically, fell in love with mobile, luxury camping. This, he felt, helped bring people to new, remote spaces and adventure like never before. So, he founded a travel company called Kin Travel and eventually designed his own tented hotel in the Caribbean. And, when Jones moved to Los Angeles he knew he had to bring all that luxury knowledge with him. There, he founded Bliss Beach, a pop-up lounge company that will set up the best beach day ever for anyone who asks.

Image zoom Valorie Darling Photography

“Right now, we offer three set-ups for couples, families, and quarantine-mates,” Jones explained. Those options include the Little Lounge for 2-4 people, the Safari Room for 6-10, and the Beach Picnic for 4-6.

“They are waiting on the sand when you arrive with everything you see on our website, including a cooler with iceblocks so all you've got to do is bring whatever you'd like to eat or drink,” Jones said. “When it's appropriate to host larger gatherings again, we also offer event set-ups ranging from the Big Kahuna for 18 - 20 people all the way up to the Full Riviera for 50 - 100 people.”

Right now the company operates in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Orange County. On weekends, the company can set up on a designated beach in each location in order to host multiple reservations at once. But fair warning, you’re going to want to book early.

“Weekends fill up a few weeks in advance and weekdays require less lead time,” Jones noted.

As for his favorite setup, Jones said, “That's like picking a favorite child,” adding he loves them all for different reasons.

Image zoom Valorie Darling Photography