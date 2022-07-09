11 Best Lake Tahoe Beaches — With Sandy Shores and Mountain Views

A popular vacation destination throughout the year, Lake Tahoe is gorgeous in summer when sunny weather attracts visitors to its sapphire blue water and stunning mountain views. The lake's 72-mile shoreline, shared by California and Nevada, is lined with rocky coves, tall pine trees, and a variety of sandy beaches.

Facilities at the beaches vary, and many are small and not easily accessible. Others offer picnic areas, food concessions, and equipment rentals. While relaxing on a sandy beach is a great way to spend a summer day, some visitors explore the lake by paddling along the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, launching from one of the beaches designated as a "trailhead."

With more than 40 Lake Tahoe beaches, visitors can find the perfect place to spread out a blanket or set up a beach chair and enjoy the beauty of this alpine lake. We have selected these as an introduction, with the advice to check on parking, facilities, and schedule as you plan your Lake Tahoe beach day.

Pope Beach, South Lake Tahoe, California

Mariusz Blach/Getty Images

This three-quarter-mile stretch of sandy beach, shaded by native pine trees, features picnic tables, restrooms, swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Food concessions and equipment rentals are available. The beach is open from Memorial Day through mid-October, and a fee is required for parking and day use. Dogs are not permitted.

Regan Beach, South Lake Tahoe, California

Bill_Dally/Getty Images

This city-owned beach features swimming, a playground, picnic tables, volleyball courts, restrooms, and a seasonal restaurant open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. There's a dog park located on the east end of the beach near the park's entrance. Fires and alcohol are prohibited, and parking is free. A setting overlooking the lake is available for private events.

El Dorado Beach, South Lake Tahoe, California

Alister C./Getty Images

Amenities at this beach include picnic tables, barbeques, restrooms, and a public boat launch. Kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and pedal boats are available for rent. Parking is free, and the beach is open from May to October, depending on the weather. Campsites are available nearby.

Nevada Beach, Zephyr Cove, Nevada

Stuart Dee/Getty Images

Located on National Forest land, Nevada Beach offers a half mile of sandy beach with gorgeous views of the lake and the Sierra Nevadas. Paddle board and kayak rentals are available, and there are food concessions, picnic tables, and restrooms. At nearby campsites and in picnic areas, leashed pets are permitted.

Round Hill Pines Resort, Zephyr Cove, Nevada

Michael Marfell/Getty Images

This family-friendly beach features a snack bar, cocktail bar, catering facilities, barbeques, and picnic tables. Managed by a concessionaire, Round Hill Pines Beach Resort, the beach offers boating, jet skis, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, pedal boats, and bike rentals. There's a fee for parking and day use.

Zephyr Cove Resort Beach, Zephyr Cove, Nevada

maislam/Getty Images

Located on National Forest land on Lake Tahoe's southeast shore, this resort features a restaurant, bar and grill, and general store. Operated by Aramark Corporation, the resort offers boating, parasailing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and volleyball. Picnic tables, restrooms, boat rentals, and barbeques are available with a parking and day-use fee. Year-round narrated cruises aboard a paddle wheeler take guests to Emerald Bay.

Sand Harbor, Incline Village, Nevada

Bill Koplitz/Getty Images

Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park's Sand Harbor features a main beach for swimming and sunbathing in addition to a boat launch for non-motorized watercraft. Divers Cove is popular with SCUBA divers and swimmers. The park offers food concessions, picnic tables, restrooms, and shaded areas. Paddle board and kayak rentals are available. A parking and day-use fee is required.

Kings Beach State Recreation Area, North Lake Tahoe, California

Juanmonino/Getty Images

This is the largest public-access sandy beach on the lake's north side, with a wide stretch of white sand and swimmable shore. A playground, barbeque and picnic areas, kayak and paddle board rentals, and volleyball courts offer recreation, and there are shops and restaurants nearby as well. Boats and jetskis are also available for rent.

Skylandia State Park and Beach, Tahoe City, California

adamkaz/Getty Images

This 24-acre California state park includes a swimming beach, barbeques, picnic areas, restrooms, a pier, and boat ramps. Campsites and fishing areas are nearby, and there are biking and hiking trails, as well as shaded areas.

Baldwin Beach, South Lake Tahoe, California

George Rose/Getty Images

This beautiful half-mile sandy beach is known for panoramic views of the lake and Sierra Nevada Mountains. Located on National Forest land and operated by concessionaire Tahoe Recreation, the beach offers paddle board and kayak rentals, picnic tables, and restrooms, with a parking and day-use fee.

Lester Beach, Rubicon Bay, California

George Rose/Getty Images

Lester Beach is a popular spot in the northern portion of D.L. Bliss State Park. The swimmable beach with soft white sand is located on one of the deepest parts of Lake Tahoe. Picnic tables, restrooms, shaded areas, and showers are available, and there's fishing nearby. The park is open from sunrise to sunset, and there's a parking and day-use fee.