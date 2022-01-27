7 Gorgeous Gulf Coast Beaches — From Texas to Florida

There are five states lucky enough to have a coastline along the Gulf of Mexico, often referred to as the Gulf Coast. These states — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida — bring in millions of travelers each summer with promises of emerald waters and white-sand beaches. The problem? With hundreds of miles of picture-perfect shoreline, how does one choose exactly where to go to soak up some sun?

We've made narrowing down your decision much easier. Below are seven of the best Gulf Coast beaches where you can park your blanket and get some much-needed R&R.

Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida

Boardwalk, Henderson State Park, Destin, Florida, USA Credit: Romona Robbins Photography/Getty Images

Located near the idyllic Florida beach destination of Destin, Henderson Beach State Park has a protected natural beach lined with 30-foot white sand dunes. The soft, white sand makes lazing around comfy and cozy, but you won't want to miss taking a dip in the warm waters or getting out of the sun on a hike or bike ride along the park's trails. Fishing is also a popular pastime in Destin — so popular, in fact, that it dubbed itself the "World's Luckiest Fishing Village."

Bay St. Louis Beach, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

A family walks on the beach in Bay St. Louis, Miss Credit: Gregory Rec/Getty Images

Biloxi gets all the press, but if you have your heart set on a clean, pristine stretch of sand and clear waters, head to Bay St. Louis. The seaside city takes a lot of pride in the cleanliness of its stretch of the Gulf Coast, providing visitors with a welcoming, relaxing experience. Once you've had your fill of white sand, make your way through the galleries and antique stores downtown, or swing by a restaurant and order the catch of the day (the area is known for its excellent fishing).

Padre Island National Seashore, Corpus Christi, Texas

Sand dunes at Padre Island's North Beach Credit: Joe M. O'Connell/Getty Images

There's a little something for everyone on this island, which is known for being the "longest stretch of undeveloped barrier island in the world." In addition to lounging on pristine beaches, you can get out on the water via kayak, try windsurfing, or walk along the wide shoreline. Those looking for more can swing by the visitor center to see if there's a sea turtle hatchling release taking place (usually mid-June through August).

Siesta Key Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

Lifeguard stands at Siesta Key Beach, Florida Credit: Barbara Friedman/Getty Images

Siesta Key's namesake beach lives up to the hype — the long stretch entices thousands of visitors with its white quartz sand and warm, shallow waters. Plus, the area's year-round mild weather means that your beach vacation doesn't necessarily have to happen in the summer. And don't be afraid to go for a dip, as lifeguards look over the beach throughout the year, making it safe and fun for the whole family.

Orange Beach, Orange Beach, Alabama

Sunset At Orange Beach in Alabama. Credit: Jim McKinley/Getty Images

The long stretch of white sand and dunes at Orange Beach make it easy to find your own little nook, but when you want to stretch your legs, hop on the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail, a 15-mile route that passes through several ecosystems, including those that house otters and alligators.

Grand Isle Beach, Grand Isle, Louisiana

The beach at the end of Grand Isle State Park, Louisiana, Credit: Joe Rimkus Jr./Getty Images

If you're looking for a beach getaway that's easy to reach from the city, consider vacationing in Grand Isle. The beautiful stretches of sand found near this oceanfront town are close to both New Orleans and Baton Rouge — and Grand Isle Beach boasts a pristine, seven-mile-long public beach. If you're up for the challenge, spend the day fishing off the piers and cap it off with fresh seafood at a local restaurant.

St. Pete Beach, St. Pete Beach, Florida

the shore at St Pete Beach, Florida Credit: Natalya Zyryanova/Getty Images