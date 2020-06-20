With just over 100 miles of coastline, Georgia has a mix of pristine white-sand beaches and lively shores just minutes from major cities, making them ideal for romantic long weekends or family summer vacations. Georgia beaches offer perfect getaways for every type of traveler, with everything from luxurious resorts to low-key escapes. Enjoy the natural splendor of Jekyll Island, or take a day trip to Tybee Island, located just 20 minutes from Savannah, Georgia. Here are the 11 best beaches in Georgia for your next trip to the Peach State.

1. North Beach, Tybee Island

Twilight seascape photographed on the North Beach of Tybee Island, Georgia Credit: Joseph Shields/Getty Images

Just a short drive from downtown Savannah, Tybee Island is a perfect beach destination for people wanting to soak up the sun while also enjoying the restaurants, attractions, and culture of the nearby historic city. North Beach encompasses a large part of this barrier island, and it has plenty to offer visitors (in addition to its sandy shores, of course), like historic landmarks, Georgia's tallest and oldest lighthouse, and a shopping district.

2. Sea Island Beach Club, Sea Island

If you're looking for a luxurious beach experience in Georgia, book a stay at Sea Island, a spacious resort with a number of highly rated accommodations. Sea Island has five miles of private beach to enjoy, along with beautiful pools, a renowned golf course, a stellar spa and restaurant, and more.

3. Cumberland Island National Seashore

Cumberland Island National Seashore Credit: Getty Images

Cumberland Island, Georgia's largest barrier island, is accessible only by ferry or boat. In addition to the 17 miles of beautiful, undeveloped beach, this island is home to the First African Baptist Church, established in 1893, the Plum Orchard Mansion, which was the primary winter home of George Lauder Carnegie and Margaret Thaw, and the ruins of the Dungeness Mansion. You might even spot a few of the feral horses that wander around Cumberland Island.

4. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island

Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island Credit: Getty Images

One of Georgia's Golden Isles, Jekyll Island was once a popular vacation destination for the likes of the Rockefeller, Morgan, Vanderbilt, Pulitzer, and Baker families. Today, you can find a mix of history and natural beauty on this island. Driftwood Beach, located on the north end of the island, is known for the ancient driftwood trees that are scattered across the shore.

5. Main Beach, Little St. Simons Island

One of the best Georgia beaches for a private, calming getaway, Main Beach on Little St. Simons Island offers visitors beautiful coastline in a secluded setting. Little St. Simons Island is a private island that is only accessible by boat, so only the guests of the The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island and a limited number of others can enjoy the island's seven miles of beautiful beaches. The Lodge has a maximum capacity of 32 guests and prides itself on its commitment to sustainability and conservation, so this is the perfect place for a nature lover looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

6. East Beach, St. Simons Island

St. Simons Island, East Beach, Georgia Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Simons Island is the largest of Georgia's Golden Isles, and it offers a mix of golf courses, museums, shopping, and more, so the whole family is sure to enjoy this destination. East Beach stretches along the ocean side of the island, and the U.S. Coast Guard Station is the most popular part of this beach. East Beach is also a dog-friendly spot, so feel free to bring your pup along for a day in the sun.

7. Glory Beach, Jekyll Island

Also located on Jekyll Island, Glory Beach offers a wide stretch of white sand, perfect for building sandcastles, sunbathing, and splashing in the ocean. This beach is also known as one of the filming locations for the 1989 movie "Glory."

8. St. Andrews Beach, Jekyll Island

Driftwood tree on the south end of Jekyll Island at St. Andrews Beach. Credit: Getty Images

On the southern part of Jekyll Island, you'll find St. Andrews Beach Park. This is a great beach for wildlife enthusiasts — it's known for birding and dolphin sightings, and it has a two-story wildlife viewing platform. You can also enjoy the sand and surf at the public beach access point, which is also accessible for visitors with physical disabilities (with free beach-going wheelchairs available on a first-come, first-served basis).

9. Nanny Goat Beach, Sapelo Island

Sapelo Island is another barrier island only accessible by ferry. Only 70 people call the island their full-time home, so you can enjoy some quiet, relaxing time on the largely undeveloped beach here. Visitors can also enjoy fishing or scuba diving at the nearby Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary.

10. Back River Beach, Tybee Island

Later afternoon beachscape with rock jetty, on Tybee Island, Georgia Credit: Joseph Shields/Getty Images

If North Beach is too crowded for you, head to Tybee Island's "secret beach," Back River Beach. This stretch boasts some of the best sunset views on the island, making it the ideal spot for a romantic dinner or evening stroll. Back River Beach is the perfect place to lounge for a lazy day in the sun, and you might even catch a glimpse of a dolphin.

11. Robin Lake Beach, Callaway Resort & Gardens