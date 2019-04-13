11 Best Beaches in New Zealand for Swimming, Surfing, and Jaw-dropping Views

Countless amazing beaches line the coasts of New Zealand. The island nation is known for its jaw-dropping stretches of sand, but knowing which ones to put on your itinerary can be tough for even the most choosy of beachgoers.

Whether you're in search of a secluded gem or a well-known Instagram hotspot, we've compiled the best beaches for Kiwis and visitors alike. Here are 11 must-visit beaches across New Zealand.