8 Best Beaches in Louisiana

From the sandy shores along the Gulf of Mexico to lakefront parks, these are eight of the best beaches in Louisiana.

Louisiana may be best-known for its marshlands, but don't let the murky waters fool you — this state is full of stunning beaches, too.

With white sand and warm, clear waters, Louisiana's beaches could rival any of the most luxurious shorelines on Earth. Only here, you're likely to find far fewer crowds.

And that's definitely part of the appeal. Most people don't think of the Pelican State when it comes to beautiful beaches, meaning you could score a slice of this dreamy shoreline all to yourself. Ready to explore? Here are eight of the best beaches in Louisiana that will make your next beach vacation unforgettable.

Grand Isle

Grand Isle State Park, Louisiana Credit: Lonely Planet Images/Getty Images

Best known for its deep-sea fishing and birding habitat, Grand Isle is Louisiana's only inhabited barrier island. Offering stellar views of the Gulf of Mexico, Grand Isle is a perfect destination for camping and picnicking, while endless birding trails will keep outdoor enthusiasts occupied for hours.

North Beach

Who says a beach has to be located on the ocean? Lake Charles' North Beach is a prime example that there's no need to head to the coast for sandy shores. Resting on the western edge of Lake Charles, North Beach is the only inland white beach between Texas and Florida. While it's easily accessible off I-10, this urban-friendly beach still maintains its natural beauty.

Holly Beach

Beautiful, warm, late afternoon sun on the dunes at Holly Beach with the Gulf of Mexico in the background. Credit: Judy Darby/Getty Images

Holly Beach is the spot to be for a locals-only vibe. There are no built-up developments around, which means you will need to pack in all of your supplies, but this only adds to its charms. Come here to spend the day building sandcastles, swimming, or just napping to the sound of the lapping waves from sun up to sun down.

Port Fourchon

If it's waves you crave, head to Port Fourchon, the only surfing beach in the entire state of Louisiana. According to Pontcha, the Louisiana Surf Club, surfers here prefer their shortboards and mid-lengths as the waves never really get to more than waist-high. But that said, it makes it a prime place for those looking to learn without getting into waves that feel too big to handle. Not ready to paddle out? This coastal port is also a prime spot for recreational fishing.

Fontainebleau State Park

Perfect for a family getaway, Lake Pontchartrain at Fontainebleau State Park is one of the largest lakes in Louisiana. This park's soft, sandy beach gives way to shallow waters, making it an ideal spot for younger children to swim and play. If you're looking for more adventure on your trip, bring a canoe or kayak and paddle around the lakefront for an impressive view.

White Sands Lake Day Beach

White Sands Lake Day Beach Credit: Courtesy of White Sands Lake Day Beach

Find another family-friendly beach at White Sands Lake Day Beach. The recreational area at the spring-fed lake is filled with activities for all ages, including a full-fledged aqua park that boasts an inflatable water slide, trampolines, something known as the "blob bag," floating mats, and more. On the sand, visitors can also find volleyball nets, BBQ grills, and plenty of space to stretch out.

Rutherford Beach

Rutherford Beach Louisiana at sunset Credit: Mark Shain/Getty Images

It's once again activities galore at Rutherford Beach. Here, guests can go canoeing or kayaking on both the river and the Gulf of Mexico. There are also miles upon miles of shoreline to choose from, where visitors can hunt for the perfect seashell, see how many different maritime birds they can spot, or again spend a day lounging. It's also a popular spot for camping, so pack a sleeping bag and a tent for an extra memorable getaway.

Cypremort Point Beach

Sunset at Cypremort Point Beach at Cypremort State Park in Louisiana Credit: P.J. Hahn © via Lousiana State Parks