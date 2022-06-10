This Is the Best Beach Destination to Visit in July, According to Expedia

The travel booking site ranked next month's most-searched beach destinations — and here's what took the No. 1 spot.

With summer upon us and countries lifting travel restrictions, international beach destinations are once again gaining popularity. In fact, demand for sun-drenched beaches is now outpacing pre-pandemic levels in "double- sometimes triple-digit percentages," according to new data released by Expedia to Travel + Leisure. Most travelers plan on heading to the shores of the Dominican Republic in July, as the travel booking hub revealed that the most-searched beach destination for July is Punta Cana.

Spanning 30 miles of pristine white sand beaches, this picture-perfect area on the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic is beloved for its numerous beaches that run the gamut from bustling tourist spots lined with resorts to more remote and undeveloped stretches of sand.

The area's crown jewel is Bavaro Beach, a heavenly stretch of white sand where swaying palms and turquoise waters make for the dreamiest of landscapes. Nature enthusiasts will love Cabeza de Toro, a Blue Flag beach, home to a nature reserve and the serene Bavaro lagoon, where marine wildlife is thriving. It's the perfect spot to go deep-sea diving as tour operators here also offer exciting nurse shark and sting ray swimming excursions.

And if you're into water sports like surfing, head to Macao Beach, a remote and underdeveloped stretch of sand where off-shore winds deliver consistent surf throughout the year and some of the best waves on the island. There's a surf school right on the beach, which means its suitable for both beginners and experienced wave-riders.

Walk further north, and you'll find Uvero Alto Beach, a quiet, laid-back spot perfect for those who crave tranquility.

Out-of-this-world beaches aside, there are plenty of other recreational activities in Punta Cana. Zip lining, water parks, horseback riding, and sailing are some of travelers' favorite activities here. The area's nightlife is also notorious. For a unique clubbing experience, head to Imagine, a nightclub with several rooms for dancing, all located in an underground cave that frequently holds live shows and theme parties.