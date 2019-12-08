Which Beach You Should Be Sitting on Right Now, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Image zoom Philippe Cohat/Getty Images

While your local beach may be just a bike ride, train ride, or car ride away, the idea of the sitting upon the Caribbean’s warm white-sand shores or swimming in Hawaii’s turquoise waters sounds a bit more than tempting.

But with an endless list of photo-worthy coastlines, it’s not always easy to choose where in the world to lay down your beach towel. Do you need a tranquil trip, with only miles and miles of sapphire shores ahead of you, or do you want to take advantage of that crystal-clear water and go snorkeling in a vibrant coral reef? Believe it or not, your astrological sign reveals a lot about your likes and dislikes, and can lead you to your dream getaway if you put just a little trust in the cosmos.

Our planet is fortunate enough to have hundreds of dazzling beaches, and, luckily for you, they are yours to bask upon. So use up those vacation days you’ve been saving and hit the shoreline of one of the beaches below to give your body some much-needed TLC.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Image zoom James Morgan/Getty Images

Wildly ambitious and hardworking, Capricorns deserve a trip that allows them to enjoy a balance of both fun and relaxation. Railay Beach, in Thailand, is a tropical paradise famously known for its dramatic limestone cliffs that rise out from crystal clear waters. The beauty of this peninsula is that you can do as much or as little as you want. Explore the towering cliffs by long-tail boat, or sit back and take in the picturesque views from the shore – it’s completely up to you, and we promise you won’t regret either option.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Image zoom Getty Images

An Aquarian has an insurmountable need for exploration and independence, which is why a beach vacation for this sign should mean more than just getting a great tan. Cable Beach in Western Australia is a stunning yet still under-the-radar location that’s just begging to be experienced. Thirteen miles of white sand give way to the never-ending Indian Ocean – but that’s not the most magnificent scenery here. At dawn or sunset, take a camel ride along the beach and embrace the feeling of pure, unadulterated happiness.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Image zoom Majority World/UIG via Getty Images

A Pisces would lounge the day away if they could – they revel in a laid-back and relaxed environment. They want to witness beauty and marvel at Mother Nature, but would be happy to do it from their hammock. Anse Source d’Argent, located in La Digue, Seychelles, is a spot where this sign would be in their element. With calm emerald waters and palm trees as far as the eye can see, it’s one of the most photographed beaches in the world. Because of its near perfection, the beach can occasionally get crowded, but with a backdrop like that, you’ll quickly get over having to share.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Image zoom Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Aries is happiest in the midst of some form of action, so sitting on a beach reading a book sounds less than appealing. Always ready for an adventure, a beach vacation for this sign means exploration and plenty to do in the sand and sea. Honokalani Beach in Maui, Hawaii, is far from your average shoreline. Jet-black sand contrasts strikingly against the jungle foliage of Wai’anapanapa State Park’s gorgeous coast, and, while you can of course enjoy laying in the “sand” (it’s actually lava pebbles), you can peruse sea caves and seaside lava tubes, then finish the day with some snorkeling. This beach may be small in size, but it’s a larger-than-life destination.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Image zoom Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Known to enjoy the finer things in life, a Taurus doesn’t mind being pampered and has a penchant for self-indulgence. As with all good vacations, a beach trip means absolute bliss for a Taurus, filled with nothing but sun – and maybe a cocktail in hand. Arienzo Beach, located on the Amalfi Coast, is a lovely shoreline near Positano, Italy. Tucked between soaring cliffs, the crystal-clear coastline of the Tyrrhenian Sea is enough to make anyone’s jaw drop. Rent a lounger for the day and soak in that Positano sun.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Image zoom Joshua Ulm/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Always thriving in the face of a challenge, a Gemini craves spontaneity and doing things that sometimes sit outside the norm. There may be no beach more challenging – or more worthy of the challenge – than Waipio Valley Beach, Hawaii. This beach, located on the Big Island, is no easy feat to reach: Whether you decide to hike or drive down the dangerously steep and narrow road to get there, you will most certainly be put to the test, but you will see the payoff in spades once the destination is reached. The volcanic sand beach is surrounded by sky-high cliff walls and dense, tropical rainforest. It also boasts an unbeatable view of the Kaluahine and Waiulili waterfalls that are nestled into the cliffs. Talk about a well-earned prize at the end of a difficult journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Image zoom Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cancers can become easily overwhelmed and stressed by daily life, and they need some time to rejuvenate. While always the nurturer, they, too, need to be nurtured, and a beach that combines both beauty and comfort will surely soothe a Cancer’s worried mind. Nothing is more tranquil than India’s Radhanagar Beach, located on Havelock Island, where the surreal beauty of the calm turquoise water can at times make it look like glass. This island is home to another splendor that you might be lucky enough to witness: elephants. Spend a day at this beach and all of your worries are guaranteed to fly out the window.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Image zoom Mark D Callanan/Getty Images

Always craving the spotlight, a Leo wants a beach getaway that’s equal parts beautiful and awe-inspiring, making sure that wherever they go will garner plenty of gasps from friends and family back home. Playa del Amor in the Marieta Islands of Mexico is undoubtedly gorgeous, but it’s what’s hidden there that will leave a Leo with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Swim through a nearly-invisible opening of a large rock ring located in the water, and you’ll be transported to what locals call the “hidden beach.” Inside this hidden beach, you’ll see that the natural rock formation has created an oculus for beachgoers to enjoy taking in the sun in their own secret little slice of heaven.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Image zoom Getty Images/iStockphoto

Never one to come unprepared, a Virgo loves to do their research before any big trip. These perfectionists want to ensure that they know the best restaurants and can’t-miss activities before their bags are even packed. Mykonos’ Paradise Beach in Greece is easily one of the most iconic beaches in the world. The glimmering Aegean sea will leave you mesmerized, and the Tropicana Beach Bar, one of the top beach bars in the world, will serve up some serious summertime cocktails. And be sure to travel around the time of their full-moon party that happens each month – but of course, a Virgo already has that on their itinerary.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Image zoom Philippe Cohat/Getty Images

Love is always in the air for a Libra, and this sign is never afraid to show off a more sensual side. While they enjoy their peace and quiet, they tend to crave social settings and can often appear more gregarious than others. Brazil’s Ipanema Beach is as fun-loving as it is daring, pairing magnificent views of the scenic Sugarloaf Mountain with a party atmosphere that seemingly never winds down. Known to be one of the sexiest beaches in the world, this two-mile stretch of sand is exactly what a Libra deeply desires.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Image zoom Getty Images/iStockphoto

Intense and determined, a Scorpio’s independent nature means that, while they do need to kick back and relax every now and again, they’d go crazy without some kind of adventure during their beach getaway. Trunk Bay, located in St. John, U.S.V.I., is loaded with things to do: hiking trails that lead to historic sugar cane plantations and a 650-foot underwater trail where snorkelers will find an entire world of sea life and coral that will keep a Scorpio happy and active. Not to mention that Trunk Bay is one of the most photographed beaches in the Caribbean, so when you need to take an hour to rest, you’ll be taking in heavenly views from your beach towel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Image zoom National Geographic Creative / Alamy Stock Photo

Filled with curiosity and a thirst for learning, a Sagittarius won’t want to travel to any ordinary white-sand beach. They seek to stimulate their minds, and the ultimate thrill is a destination where they can witness something extraordinary. Mosquito Bay, located in Vieques, Puerto Rico, is the perfect match for this Fire sign. Dubbed “Bioluminescent Bay,” this body of water becomes the world’s best natural light show at night. With over 700,000 bioluminescent dinoflagellates living within each gallon of bay water, visitors witness unreal neon lights bursting from below. Rent a clear polycarbonate canoe for the ultimate view of this natural wonder.