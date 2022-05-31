This Is the Best Beach on Cape Cod — and It's in a Beautiful Town Packed With Seafood Restaurants

Cape Cod has always been the quintessential U.S. summer getaway. The hook-shaped peninsula in Massachusetts is known for its rich history, vibrant arts scene, charming small towns, and, of course, picture-perfect beaches. With almost 600 miles of pristine coastline, the area is truly a beach lover's paradise. And if you need a little help figuring out which dreamy stretch of sand to vacation on this summer, a new report by vacation booking site Holidu based on top Google searches just ranked the best beaches on Cape Cod.

The winner is Ballston Beach, with an average rating of 4.9 stars on Google. Located at the end of South Pamet Road in scenic Truro, Massachusetts, Ballston draws vacationers with its powdery sand and clear water. Backed by golden dunes that artist Edward Hopper spent decades painting, the beach is wide enough to offer plenty of space for sunbathers.

Dunes on Ballston Beach in Cape Cod Credit: jhayes44/Getty Images

A Beach house in Ballston Beach, Cape Cod Credit: John Greim/Getty Images

Since surf is often on Ballston Beach, water sports enthusiasts have plenty of opportunities to practice surf and bodyboarding. Fishermen cast their poles here for bluefish while swimmers cool off in the water (just be aware that the beach is not lifeguarded). Beach fires are also allowed on Ballston Beach, so travelers flock here in the evening to stargaze and make s'mores. Nearby, Truro offers plenty of spots to enjoy local seafood: Blackfish Bistro and the historic Whitman House Restaurant are a must.

Ballston Beach in Truro on Cape Cod Credit: DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Second on holidu.co.uk's list is Nauset Beach, with an average Google rating of 4.8 stars. This is another oceanside stretch of sand that spans almost 10 miles and is located in Orleans, a bustling year-round destination. It is especially popular with surfers and bodyboarders for its big waves.

The stunning Coast Guard Beach ranks No. 3 on Holidu's list. This gorgeous stretch of shoreline is part of Cape Cod's National Seashore in Eastham and is very popular with visitors (so arrive early in the morning). There is no parking at the beach during the summer months, so travelers must take a free shuttle from Little Creek Parking Lot or bike to get here. This beach is also wheelchair accessible and lifeguarded from early June through Labor Day.