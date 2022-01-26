This Epic Baja Cruise Includes Ocean Kayaking, Beach Biking, and Whale Watching

I'd flown from Los Angeles to the city of Loreto, taken a three-hour bus ride to the port of San Carlos, and then, after boarding the 31-cabin Sea Bird, slept soundly as the ship sailed south through the night. The next day, for our first excursion, we boarded Zodiacs to cruise Almejas Bay, the southernmost part of the 60-mile-long lagoon system. Eagle-eyed travelers soon began calling out sightings. "There's one at two o'clock!" "I see one at four!" "Another at seven!" Gray whales can be hard to spot from afar, as they breach less frequently than other species and have no dorsal fins. But that day, the males were spy-hopping, or poking their heads just far enough out of the water to reveal their steely eyes. Though scientists can only guess at the reason for this behavior, it made for a glorious game of "I Spy" for our group.