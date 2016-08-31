Tucked into the backcountry of Yosemite National Park are the six ersatz lodges known as the High Sierra Camps. Accessible only on foot (human or horse) the camps give newbies the opportunity to learn the ropes of backpacking without having to heft a heavy pack and prepare food at the end of a long day on the trail when you are too exhausted to move. The six camps are spread between seven and nine miles apart along a loop trail that runs around the Yosemite Valley and consists of group tents—some have showers—and canteens where family style meals are cooked by the staff. While most of the hikes around the loop trail are a day’s worth of walking away from Tioga Pass Road, there’s a lot of flexibility for hikers making their way along the loop trail. Depending on where you choose to camp, it can be an overnight trip or a week long—the complete loop from Tuolomne is 46 miles—all within the beauty of Yosemite.

Reservations to stay at the camps are distributed via a lottery, so plan ahead. If you don’t win the lottery, there are also nearby backpackers’ campgrounds and you can sign up to eat meals at the High Sierra Camps.