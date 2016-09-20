Remember: you're heading out into the wilderness; you really can't rely on a Wi-Fi connection to get you to the next shelter or fresh-water stream. You'll need a map, trail guide, compass, or all of the above. Store them in a Ziploc or Dry Sack to make sure they stay dry if a sudden rainstorm hits (or you drop your pack in a creek). It should go without saying that you’ll also want to be able to read a map and a compass, too. Practice until you’re comfortable with both before hitting the trail.