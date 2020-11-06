11 Mountain Resorts Around the U.S. for Outdoor Adventures and Stunning Views

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Fresh air, a dusting of snow, and a blanket of evergreen trees all draw travelers to the picturesque mountain ranges across the United States. And whether you're looking for an exciting ski vacation, a luxury getaway in the woods, or a quiet place to cozy up by the fire, there's a perfect mountain lodge, hotel, or resort that awaits.

Here are 11 of America's best mountain resorts.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, Teton Village, Wyoming

This ski-in, ski-out lodge at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort offers adventures all year, from rafting to stargazing. During the winter, guests can hit the slopes before relaxing in the spa, and in the summer, mountain biking, fishing, horseback riding, and more await. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole’s close proximity to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park makes it an ideal choice for travelers hoping to explore some of the country’s most beautiful parks during their mountain getaway.

Sonnenalp Hotel, Vail, Colorado

Most of the rooms and suites at this Bavarian-style resort lodge have fireplaces, custom-made furniture, and heated floors in the bathrooms, and all have views of Vail Village or Gore Creek. After a day of skiing or hiking, fuel up with traditional European dishes like schnitzel or fondue at the Swiss Chalet restaurant or enjoy an après-ski drink by the fire at the King’s Club.

The Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina

Stay on the pristine, 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate amid the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina when you book a stay at the The Inn on Biltmore Estate. You can tour the Biltmore House, a historic home built in the late 1800s for George Washington Vanderbilt II, walk or bike the grounds, and visit the Biltmore Winery without ever leaving the property, but you’ll want to check out nearby downtown Asheville to browse galleries and try tasty craft beer.

The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado

The Little Nell is Aspen’s only five-star, five-diamond, ski-in, ski-out hotel, so it’s perfect for travelers looking for a luxurious stay in this popular ski town. This Relais & Chateaux member property has 92 guest rooms — each with its own fireplace and heated marble floors — as well as several on-site restaurants and bars.

Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid, New York

Whiteface Lodge is a cozy, all-suite mountain resort outfitted with rustic wood beams and cast-iron fireplaces, abutting the six-million-acre Adirondack Park. Rooms have full kitchens and private balconies; some overlook Whiteface Mountain itself, while others face McKenzie Range and the year-round outdoor pool. In the winter, you can take advantage of complimentary ice skate rentals and hit the rink.

Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City, Utah

This European lodge, named for Norwegian Olympic gold medal skier Stein Eriksen, is perched mid-mountain at Deer Valley Resort. It’s the ideal location for avid winter sports fans who never want to leave the slopes. The resort offers a range of luxe amenities, including an upscale spa, a year-round heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and an on-site ski valet team.

Topnotch Resort, Stowe, Vermont

As the first full resort to open in Stowe, Topnotch was able to claim a prime location at the bottom of Vermont’s tallest peak, surrounded by maples and pines. Relax in the expansive spa after a day on the slopes, or enjoy an après-ski meal at The Roost. In the summer or fall, you can hike the hillside trails and shop for local goods in the quaint town.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa, Beaver Creek, Colorado

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa offers 190 luxurious guest rooms in the heart of Beaver Creek Village, home to one of the nation’s best ski resorts for families. The ski-in, ski-out resort offers easy access to the slopes and nearby ski school, and during the summer, visitors can bask in the fresh mountain air while hiking, rafting, or riding the chairlift to enjoy scenic views.

Blackberry Mountain, Walland, Tennessee

Enjoy a private slice of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at Blackberry Mountain in Tennessee. There’s truly something for everyone at this year-round Relais & Chateaux resort, from rock climbing and mountain biking to whisky tastings and cooking demos. A fall trip affords beautiful foliage views, but it’s worth a visit during any season.

Jenny Lake Lodge and Jackson Lake Lodge, Wyoming

Both operated by the Grand Teton Lodge Company, the Jenny Lake Lodge and Jackson Lake Lodge offer cozy accommodations in the heart of Grand Teton National Park. Jackson Lake Lodge has 385 guest rooms, some with incredible views of the Tetons, and the smaller and more luxurious Jenny Lake Lodge features private, rustic cabins and a range of complimentary activities.

The Ahwahnee, Yosemite Valley, California