It’s hard to beat the allure of backpacking trips: just strap on a bag and go. Backpacking is often seen as a style of travel that is very cheap, very hard, and most often practiced by the young. Travel + Leisure peels back myth from reality, exploring backpacking trips for travelers of all ages and all budgets.Backpacking VacationsBackpacking vacations offer almost unlimited freedom—but ask a lot in planning labor. Not unlike Tom Hanks’s famous line in A League of Their Own: there’s no concierge in backpacking. Whether you’re gearing up for a long overland walk or linking up a series of destinations by train and public transit, the only one holding the map and timetable is you. For those who want to walk all 2,650 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail, take a four-day hike up Peru’s Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, or bum around southeast Asia for a month, make sure you sit down several months ahead of time and tease out the details. What kind of visas might you need? Does this bus run on Sundays? What’s open on a national holiday? Where’s the closest ATM? When should I buy what?Backpacking through EuropeEurope remains the iconic backpacking destination. Not only does backpacking provide a cheap way to see a fairly expensive region of the world, but it also is especially conducive to Europe’s crisscrossed network of public transportation, Euro-zone monetary policy, and vast number of English speakers. Eurail is still a traveler’s most affordable bet for getting around, and you’ll save even more if you buy your pass while in the United States. All things considered, Europe is a pretty easy place to backpack through—but that doesn’t mean trips there require any less planning.Want to save money and see the world? Interested in seeing an old locale from a new perspective? Looking to cross out the “backpacking through Europe” entry on your to-do list? Read on for our tips, tricks, and guides to help making that next backpacking journey a reality.

When traveling, your backpack often holds your most valuable goods: your phone, your camera, an extra layer, snacks, tickets, and cash. But what happens when it starts to rain? The last thing you want is for your pack to leak and for the items inside to get moist, or even worse, drenched. Investing in a waterproof or water-resistant backpack can mean the difference between soggy pajamas and fresh, dry gear. Who has the time to air out their personal belongings while traveling, anyway? It's always better to be safe than sorry. Related: The 18 Best Carry-on Backpacks for Your Next Trip A lightweight, utilitarian hiking pack will keep your goods accessible without adding excess weight for the trek. For a boating or fishing trip, a backpack with welded seams would be your best bet, so ocean spray or puddles on deck can't slip through the crevices of your bag. Spending the day sightseeing? You might want something a bit more classic with a school bag look that can hold all of your supplies while still being comfortable enough to tote around all day. And a backpack to use on your commute or on business trips must be polished and sleek enough to get the job done, but also have plenty of pockets and a laptop sleeve to keep everything organized. Keep in mind, even a bag that's designed to repel water isn't meant to be entirely submerged. If there's a chance that may happen, protect your most essential tech items by putting them in a Ziploc bag or a dry bag. Whether you are looking for a rugged and outdoorsy look or a classic and polished vibe, here are the best weatherproof backpacks for your travels. These are the best waterproof backpacks to shop: FE Active 25L Waterproof Dry Backpack Rains Waterproof Backpack   Matein Travel Laptop Backpack OutdoorMaster Hiking Backpack with Waterproof Rain Cover L.L.Bean Adventure Pro Waterproof Day Pack Nodland Waterproof Travel Daypack Arc'teryx Bora AR 49L Women's Hiking Backpack Chrome Barrage Cargo Waterproof Backpack 22L Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Light Eddie Bauer Cargo Pack Bric's Piccolo X-Travel City Backpack  Fjallraven High Coast Convertible Backpack Timbuk2 Tuck Pack Venture Pal Packable Hiking Backpack New Outlander Lightweight Travel Daypack Tumi Westlake Backpack SealLine Pro Pack Waterproof Backpack Oak Creek Canyon Falls Dry Bag 30L

