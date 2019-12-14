This Airbnb Experience Will Take You to See Thousands of Bats, Swim in Cenotes, and Party in Tulum (Video)

Most people shudder at the mere mention of creepy, crawly critters like snakes and bats. Most would recoil at the sound of a hiss or a squeak, and most would run at the sight of either one. But, you’re not most people. You want to dive head-first into a cave full of them. Luckily for you, Airbnb offers an experience just for the Batman and Batgirl in all of us.

Airbnb is currently offering a two-day experience known as the Bacalar and Snake Cave Exploring Trip in Mexico that will take guests from sea to land to meet all the critters that call the area home.

On the trip, guests will drive two hours from the popular tourist town of Tulum and into the Yucatán jungle. There, guests will have their first face-to-face adventure with the snakes.

According to Airbnb, guests will stop on their way to the snake's cave in a traditional Mexican town to experience a real "Mercado" and learn about local culture and history. You'll get to taste some tropical flavors, too.

In the town, guests will meet with experts to be given bikes and helmets. They will then bike with guests to the cave’s entrance and watch as thousands of bats fly out.

Then, guests will enter and explore the inside, seeing bats, snakes, fossils, and more along the way. On the way out, guests will dine with the local crew as they host everyone at their cabañas. “By staying, we support the local eco-tourism project and the economy of secluded indigenous communities.” the Airbnb host explains. And that’s just day one.

On day two, guests will venture to a cenote, an ancient natural pool, before visiting the Bacalar Fort and Bacalar Lagoon for a bit of kayaking and swimming in the crystal blue waters. Guests will then head back to Tulum to experience the community’s famed nightlife before heading home.

Ready to face your fears like Indiana Jones? Check out this two-day trip from $322 per person. Just make sure to stifle any screams in the cave so you don’t disturb the bats.