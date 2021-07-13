The pair of winners will stay in three luxury homes in California and Arizona.

This Company Will Pay You and Your BFF $10,000 to Stay in Multimillion-dollar Vacation Homes

Indulging in a free luxury vacation would be a dream come true for most travelers, but adding a five-figure paycheck makes the deal even sweeter. And that's exactly what AvantStay, a luxury vacation home rental company, is offering to one lucky pair of travelers.

But this dream job isn't for everybody. AvantStay is looking for savvy social media users with a knack for producing the kind of creative content that goes viral and gets people to hit the like button. This "digital duo" will be tasked with spending 10 days visiting three luxury multimillion-dollar homes while capturing footage for AvantStay's TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

Exterior of 4550 E Foothill Dr in Black Rock, Scottsdale Credit: Courtesy of AvantStay

Applicants to the AvantStay Digital Duo Dream Job can grab a friend, significant other, sibling, or any other partner in crime to join them for the experience, with each person receiving a $5,000 paycheck for their time.

The properties the pair will experience are The Moonshine in Coachella Valley, California; The Primrose in Scottsdale, Arizona; and Black Rock in Paradise Valley, Arizona. In California, they'll find a five-bedroom home that sleeps up to 12 guests and comes complete with a pool, fire pit, wet bar, and a full outdoor kitchen. In Scottsdale, the home nearly doubles in size with accommodations for up to 23 guests, along with plenty of activities to keep people entertained like a private screening room, pool, spa, basketball court, table tennis, and even a putting green. At Black Rock, the final home for this 10-day getaway, the digital duo will find a pool, fire pit, in-home bar, and theater, plus accommodations for 18 people.

Interior of 4550 E Foothill Dr in Black Rock, Scottsdale Credit: Mariane Kooistra/Courtesy of AvantStay

AvantStay will provide the winning pair with transportation to and from these luxury homes, as well as plenty of other activities to enjoy along the way. They'll go on a hot air balloon ride, be pampered with a poolside massage, treat their taste buds to private chef dinners, and much more.

The back patio at the Turquoise home in Primrose, Scottsdale Credit: Rennan Kooistra/Courtesy of AvantStay

Applicants for this dream job must be 21 or older and residents of the U.S. in order to qualify. They'll be required to share up to four Instagram Reels or TikToks that show off their content creation skill and also asked to explain in 500 characters or less why they should be chosen for the AvantStay Digital Duo Dream Job.

Entries are open now through 11:59 PM PST on July 22, 2021. Head to avantstay.com/digital-duo for more details and to submit your applications.