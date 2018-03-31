Austin, Texas is known as one of the premiere party towns of the south. It is famous for its hospitality, amazing nightlife, and stylish hotels — making it an ideal destination for a bachelorette party.

There are more than a few reasons why you should consider Austin for your bachelorette bash, including its lively and eclectic vibe.

From the best restaurants, activities, and hotels, consider this the ultimate Austin bachelorette party itinerary for you and your ladies. Check out our recommendations for Austin bachelorette party ideas that will make your stay in Texas one you and your girl gang never forget.

Best Places to Stay in Austin for a Bachelorette Party

The South Congress Hotel

In the heart of Austin's South Congress shopping, dining, and entertainment district, you'll find the South Congress Hotel. This Austin hotspot has an array of bars and restaurants, making this cozy hotel perfect for your bach bash. It features a number of luxurious amenities, including a rooftop pool that overlooks the city of Austin.

Hotel Ella

Hotel Ella is an adorable boutique hotel housed in the historic Goodall Wooten House, one of Austin's most iconic landmarks. The beautifully designed outdoor and indoor spaces are the perfect backdrop for an Austin bachelorette party crew (and the ensuing selfies). With 47 guest rooms, a cabana-lined pool, and a wrap-around veranda overlooking the front lawn, this is the quiet home turf every low-key bride-to-be is looking for.

W Austin Hotel

The W Austin is an upscale pick for your bachelorette bash. The hotel sits in the city's bustling 2nd street district, making it a perfectly positioned hotel for a bachelorette party trip. From pampering with your group at the AWAY Spa (complete with BFF special packages) to drinks in the Secret Bar hidden behind the Records Room, this spot helps keep your entire group of girlfriends entertained. After a raucous party, celebrate the bride with brunch at the onsite restaurant, Trace, which hosts a live DJ brunch and $2 mimosas on the weekends.

Best Restaurants in Austin for a Bachelorette Party

Foreign and Domestic

This spot is one of Austin's coolest restaurants for Sunday brunch (and bubbles, of course). Chefs Nathan Lemley and Sarah Heard are two of the most celebrated culinary talents in the city. The atmosphere is fun and hip — and you can't beat their pancakes.

LeRoy and Lewis

Cross barbecue off the Texas bachelorette party bucket list. For an on-the-go lunch or dinner, check out the famous LeRoy and Lewis — a new school barbecue truck offering a rotating selection of alternative cuts and creative sides.

Otoko

If you're looking to splurge with your girls, book tickets for the 12-seat Otoko, which serves a multi-course omakase menu that blends Tokyo-style sushi and Kyoto-style kaiseki. Before dinner, elbow up to the restaurant's exclusive bar, Watertrade, for craft cocktails.

Best Bars in Austin for a Bachelorette Party

LaLa’s

Lala's is the ultimate neighborhood bar, located in North Austin at Burnet Road and Justin Lane. This place is no joke. If you want your Austin bachelorette bar experience to be as classic as they come, Lala's on the spot. A local institution since 1972, your girl gang can expect vintage décor and some of the best cocktails in the Lonestar State. Don't sleep on the Naughty Nugget.

Mean Eyed Cat

When you're bar-crawling with the ladies, you want to choose spots that are on the run — and The Mean Eyed Cat is a definite must-stop. Featuring an excellent draft selection of local and craft beers, in addition to a full bar and seriously creative cocktail list, your bachelorette partygoers with enjoy the casual atmosphere and open patio with picnic tables. An added bonus? Metcalf BBQ's traditional Texas barbecue is available, for revelers in need of some sustenance between drinks.

Star Bar

For a quarter century, locals and visitors have been flocking to the Star Bar on West 6th. It's the end-all-be-all, with two great patios, perfect for hangouts and dancing. Want to make things interesting? Star Bar offers a massive Bloody Mary concoction with toppings such as donuts, chicken fingers, and even a burger.

Things to Do in Austin for a Bachelorette Party

Barton Springs

For an outdoor adventure with the girls, check out Barton Springs for a fabulous day trip. Located a short car, or even bike ride, from downtown Austin, this freshwater spring is an ideal place to find reprieve from the Texas heat. It's also perfect for budget-conscious bachelorette bashes. Just pack a picnic lunch for the girls and sun on the grass between dips.

Lake Austin Spa

After a night on 6th street, you and the ladies will likely be in need of some R&R. Pampering is a bachelorette party must, and Austin knows how to do it right. The Lake Austin Spa has a variety of luxurious packages, perfect for you and your bach crew to unwind and get ready for another night on the town.

Austin Bachelorette Party Ideas

Austin Bachelorette Hashtags

Once you've booked your place to stay in Austin, and picked your spots to eat, it's time to busy yourself with the details. For a truly spectacular bachelorette party in Austin, you'll need the perfect hashtags. Some of our favorite examples include #TexasTurnUp, #AustinGoneWild, and #LadiesofLonestar. Party planners should also consider creating a hashtag with the bride's name. Personalization is key.

Austin Bachelorette Party Shirts

Keep your Austin bachelorette party together with a custom T-shirt the whole group can wear for photos. It's also a perfect souvenir the girls (and the bride) can take home to remember the amazing weekend. Check out tons of clever and cute Texas-themed T-shirt slogans on Etsy.

Austin Bachelorette Invitations