Here's your chance to get married — and honeymoon — in one of the world's most remote places.

Get Married in Antarctica Next Valentine's Day With Penguins and Seals

Here's your chance to plan the ultimate Valentine's Day destination wedding.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is inviting lovebirds to join a February 2022 cruise to Antarctica, where they'll have the option to exchange vows against a backdrop of blue glaciers dotted with penguins and seals.

The company's Happy Ever Atlas package includes a marriage license, wedding cake, bouquet, and even a reception. Weather conditions permitting, couples can choose to be married on the continent itself, on a private zodiac in the water, or on the ship's helipad.

The itinerary begins with a private charter flight from Orlando to Ushuaia, Argentina, commonly referred to as the "end of the world." Passengers will sail through the iconic Drake Passage and South Shetland Islands before making their way to the world's most remote continent.

The all-inclusive nine-night itinerary is set aboard the World Navigator, an intimate expedition-style ship scheduled to make its debut later this year. The vessel includes 98 suites and staterooms, all with ocean views and most with private terraces for wildlife and glacier spotting as well as private Champagne toasts.

Onboard weddings will be recognized in the British Antarctic Territory, the U.K., and the U.S., the company said.