Where to Travel in 2020, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If there’s one person you should listen to when it comes to where to travel in 2020, it’s Pia Lehmann. Not only is she one well-traveled woman, but she can also see it all in the stars.

As a professional psychological counseling astrologer (and gold medal winner of the Federation of Australian Astrologers), Lehmann works with clients to push past emotional roadblocks and clearly see what’s ahead.

Lehmann also happens to be a true travel expert and works as an in-house astrologer for The Ultimo hotel in Sydney, Australia. There, she helps create tailor-made trips based on guests’ star signs and introduces the public to the ancient science of astrology. Guests staying at the hotel can book a face-to-face reading with Lehmann, request an introductory report, or chart comparisons with their partner. But, lucky for us, she’s willing to share a few travel tips, too.

So, what does she see in everyone’s collective travel future? According to Lehmann, 2020 is a year to “reset.”

“Important planets align: Saturn conjoins Pluto, followed by Jupiter, all in the stern sign of Capricorn,” Lehmann explained to Travel + Leisure via email.

For water signs, Lehmann says it’s best to stick by the beach, take a cruise, or visit a far-off romantic island. For fire signs, she adds, 2020 may be the year for an active adventure, like mountaineering or other outdoor activities.

As for earth signs, Lehmann says it’s all about taking a break at a spa, digging into a foodie retreat, or focusing on personal health. Lastly, she notes that air signs need to find an escape that offers plenty of variety and is “mentally stimulating.”

Want specifics? Keep scrolling to find out what kind of trip Lehmann says each sign should take, along with our suggestions on exactly where each sign should travel in 2020.