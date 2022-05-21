Aspen Is Just As Enchanting in Summer — Here's Where to Stay, What to Do, and Where to Eat

Last August, I returned to Aspen. Everything seemed both the same and altogether different. Walk down Main Street and you're still as likely to see a rancher in cowboy boots filling up his pickup truck as an L.A. actress in high heels getting out of a Rolls-Royce SUV. And the town's setting remains every bit as beguiling as I remembered. One of the best things about Aspen is that the great outdoors isn't a car ride away, but right in front of your nose — something that resonated deeply with pent-up travelers during the pandemic. You can experience the natural world robustly (as I did all those years ago) or gently, by taking a meandering walk along the Rio Grande Trail, which is popular with runners, cyclists, and dog walkers, into the undulating foothills that surround Aspen. (The path extends for 42 miles, all the way to the town of Glenwood Springs.)